Tipperary’s dominance reflected in All Stars hurling nominations

One third of candidates for awards playing with reigning All-Ireland champions

Ian O'Riordan

Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan has been nominated for the Player of the Year award. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho.

Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan has been nominated for the Player of the Year award. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho.

 

Tipperary have won the lion’s share of the 2016 All Star hurling nominations, claiming one-third of the available positions and more than double what they achieved last year.

It’s a flair reflection of Tipp’s dominance throughout the summer, which climaxed with a nine-point win over reigning champions Kilkenny in last month’s All-Ireland final, 2-29 to 2-20 – Kilkenny’s heaviest final defeat in 52 years.

Indeed beaten semi-finalists Waterford with their nine nominations gained one more than Kilkenny (eight), with only five other counties getting a look in: Galway (six), Clare (three), Wexford (two), Limerick (one) and Cork (one).

First-time nominations

Among Tipp’s 15 nominations is full forward Séamus Callanan, their only All Star winner in 2015, along with first-time nominations such as Michael Breen at midfield and forward Dan McCormack: brothers Noel and McGrath are also nominated, as is John “Bubbles” O’Dwyer, and it’s possible Tipp could claim all three full-forward berths when the team is announced live at a banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 4th.

Michael Ryan’s team is also rewarded with one of the goalkeeping positions in Darren Gleeson while team captain Brendan Maher is also in line for another award, having picked up an All Star when Tipp last won the title in 2010.

Jointly presented by the GAA and the Gaelic Players’ Association, and sponsored by Opel, the list of nominations also includes three candidates for the Hurler of the Year award: Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher and Callanan and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson.

Waterford’s nine nominations include Austin Gleeson, who is also nominated for Young Hurler of the Year along with team-mate Shane Bennett and Ronan Maher from Tipperary. There is no room, however, for last year’s All Star winner Maurice Shanahan, with Pauric Mahony the only other Waterford forward to make the list.

For Kilkenny, who won seven All Star awards last year, the eight nominations will no doubt be disappointing, with the likes of Joey Holden, an All Star winner in 2015, not making the nominations.

The All Star team will be selected next month by a panel of national Gaelic Games Correspondents, while the players of the year awards will be voted upon by the players themselves.

All Stars Hurling nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Darren Gleeson (Tipperary), Colm Callanan (Galway).

DEFENDERS

Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), James Barry (Tipperary), Daithí Burke (Galway), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Shane Fives (Waterford), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Paul Murphy (Kilkenny), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Michael Cahill (Tipperary), Séamus Kennedy (Tipperary), Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick), Noel Connors (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Cian Dillon (Clare), Pádraig Mannion (Galway), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS Jamie Barron (Waterford), David Burke (Galway), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Kevin Moran (Waterford).

FORWARDS

Séamus Callanan (Tipperary), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Richie Hogan (Kilkenny), Patrick Maher (Tipperary), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Walter Walsh (Kilkenny), Conor Cooney (Galway), Tony Kelly (Clare), Dan McCormack (Tipperary), Joe Canning (Galway), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Lee Chin (Wexford), Colm Galvin (Clare), Alan Cadogan (Cork).

Player of the Year Nominees

Austin Gleeson (Waterford); Pádraic Maher (Tipperary); Séamus Callanan (Tipperary).

Young Player of the Year Nominees

Ronan Maher (Tipperary); Austin Gleeson (Waterford); Shane Bennett (Waterford)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.