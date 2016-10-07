Tipperary’s dominance reflected in All Stars hurling nominations

Tipperary have won the lion’s share of the 2016 All Star hurling nominations, claiming one-third of the available positions and more than double what they achieved last year.

It’s a flair reflection of Tipp’s dominance throughout the summer, which climaxed with a nine-point win over reigning champions Kilkenny in last month’s All-Ireland final, 2-29 to 2-20 – Kilkenny’s heaviest final defeat in 52 years.

Indeed beaten semi-finalists Waterford with their nine nominations gained one more than Kilkenny (eight), with only five other counties getting a look in: Galway (six), Clare (three), Wexford (two), Limerick (one) and Cork (one).

First-time nominations

Among Tipp’s 15 nominations is full forward Séamus Callanan, their only All Star winner in 2015, along with first-time nominations such as Michael Breen at midfield and forward Dan McCormack: brothers Noel and McGrath are also nominated, as is John “Bubbles” O’Dwyer, and it’s possible Tipp could claim all three full-forward berths when the team is announced live at a banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 4th.

Michael Ryan’s team is also rewarded with one of the goalkeeping positions in Darren Gleeson while team captain Brendan Maher is also in line for another award, having picked up an All Star when Tipp last won the title in 2010.

Jointly presented by the GAA and the Gaelic Players’ Association, and sponsored by Opel, the list of nominations also includes three candidates for the Hurler of the Year award: Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher and Callanan and Waterford’s Austin Gleeson.

Waterford’s nine nominations include Austin Gleeson, who is also nominated for Young Hurler of the Year along with team-mate Shane Bennett and Ronan Maher from Tipperary. There is no room, however, for last year’s All Star winner Maurice Shanahan, with Pauric Mahony the only other Waterford forward to make the list.

For Kilkenny, who won seven All Star awards last year, the eight nominations will no doubt be disappointing, with the likes of Joey Holden, an All Star winner in 2015, not making the nominations.

The All Star team will be selected next month by a panel of national Gaelic Games Correspondents, while the players of the year awards will be voted upon by the players themselves.

All Stars Hurling nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Darren Gleeson (Tipperary), Colm Callanan (Galway).

DEFENDERS

Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), James Barry (Tipperary), Daithí Burke (Galway), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Shane Fives (Waterford), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Paul Murphy (Kilkenny), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Michael Cahill (Tipperary), Séamus Kennedy (Tipperary), Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick), Noel Connors (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Cian Dillon (Clare), Pádraig Mannion (Galway), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS Jamie Barron (Waterford), David Burke (Galway), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Kevin Moran (Waterford).

FORWARDS

Séamus Callanan (Tipperary), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Richie Hogan (Kilkenny), Patrick Maher (Tipperary), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Walter Walsh (Kilkenny), Conor Cooney (Galway), Tony Kelly (Clare), Dan McCormack (Tipperary), Joe Canning (Galway), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Lee Chin (Wexford), Colm Galvin (Clare), Alan Cadogan (Cork).

Player of the Year Nominees

Austin Gleeson (Waterford); Pádraic Maher (Tipperary); Séamus Callanan (Tipperary).

Young Player of the Year Nominees

Ronan Maher (Tipperary); Austin Gleeson (Waterford); Shane Bennett (Waterford)