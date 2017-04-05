Tipperary minors leave it late to sink Limerick

Tipperary 4-15 Limerick 2-18

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill admitted that his side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Wednesday night’s Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship quarter-final.

Tipp were two points down before hitting 1-2 in stoppage time to book a semi-final slot at the end of June.

Limerick go through the back door but in a repeat of last year’s provincial and All-Ireland deciders, they could count themselves unfortunate in Thurles.

Tipp were 2-10 to 1-8 clear at half-time - Conor McCarthy and Andrew Ormond on target with the home side’s goals, while Dylan O’Shea struck for Limerick.

Tipp opened the second half with a goal from sub Willie Barry to move eight points clear but Limerick, with 11 points from Paul O’Brien in total and a second O’Shea goal, came roaring back to move ahead.

But Tipp had the final word as Anthony McKelvey and Jake Morris pointed to level - before another sub, Niall Hoctor, netted in the second minute of stoppage time, in front of 2,567 spectators.

Tipperary: E Collins; M Purcell, M Feehan, J Cahill; C Morgan, P Cadell, J Gunne; K Breen (0-1), B O’Mara; C Bowe (0-2), J Morris (0-2), C McCarthy (1-3); D Woods, A McKelvey (0-5, 4f), A Ormond (1-1). Subs: W Barry (1-0) for Woods (h.t.), C Bourke (0-1) for McCarthy (inj., 40), B Murphy for Gunne (46), N Hoctor (1-0) for Ormond (57)

Limerick: B Curtin; C Flahive, C McNicholas, C Barry; M O’Brien, J Boylan, D Minehan (0-1); M O’Grady, R Duff; P O’Riordan, P O’Brien (0-11, 7f, 1 65), D Woulfe (0-3); R Tobin, R Connolly (0-1), D O’Shea (2-2). Subs: K Byrnes for Tobin (46), P Maher for Minehan (56), B O’Grady for O’Riordan (60+2).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork)

Clare 1-24 Waterford 0-9

Clare enjoyed a facile victory over Waterford at Cusack Park, Ennis to reach the semi-final of the Munster Minor hurling championship.

Though they ended up eighteen points to the good, they only managed to lead by two (0-9 to 0-7) at the break. In fact, the visitors held a 0-7 to 0-5 advantage at one stage. But a devastating performance in the second half kept Waterford at bay, as the Banner boys dominated in every section.

The game’s only goal was scored in the 54th minute, to rub salt in Waterford’s wounds. Substitute Colin Haugh gathered a hand pass from fellow sub Rian Considine and he rattled the roof of the net from a distance.

Clare: E Foudy, C McInerney, R Hayes, C Ferns, D Ryan, C Minogue, A McCarthy, C Darcy, K White, L Brack, G Cahill, C Tierney, T Agnew, G Cooney, B Horner. Subs: R Considine for Tierney (40), C Haugh for Cahill (51), P Corry for Brack (56), S Crowley for Ferns (56) E Wallace for White (58). Scorers: K White (0-6), C Haugh (1-1), L Brack (0-4) 2 f’s, G Cooney (0-3), D Ryan, C Darcy, C Tierney, T Agnew (0-2) each, R Considine, G Cahill (0-1) each.

Waterford: E Browne, C Giles-Doran, J Flavin, T Foley, M Power, L O’Brien, S Whelan-Barrett, I Daly, I Beecher, C Power, S Carton, T Barron, T Looby, S Crotty, B Power. Subs: T Douglas for Carton (40), N O’Keeffe for Looby (42), D Booth for Crotty (46),C Whelan for Barron (52), E McGrath for Daly (57). Referee: J Mullins (Limerick). Scorers: Waterford: B Power (0-5) 2 f’s 1 ‘65, I Daly, I Beecher, S Crotty, T Douglas (0-1) each.