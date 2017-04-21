Tipperary make two changes for showdown with Galway

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has made two changes to the side that defeated Wexford in last weekend’s league semi-final for Sunday’s final against Galway. John O’Dwyer comes in for the injured Séamus Callanan, who sustained a broken thumb in the semi-final.

Michael Breen, who scored 0-4 from play after coming on for the second half, is retained and starts instead of Niall O’Meara at centre forward.

As expected, the team includes Jason Forde, who has been proposed for a two-match suspension arising from the controversial incident in which Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald entered the field and was involved in physical confrontation with both O’Meara and Forde.

The Tipperary centrefielder however is expected to challenge the proposed ban before the Central Hearings Committee.

TIPPERARY (AHL v Galway): D Gleeson; C Barrett, J Barry, M Cahill; S Kennedy, R Maher, P Maher (capt); B Maher, J Forde; D McCormack, M Breen, S O’Brien; N McGrath, J O’Dwyer, J McGrath.