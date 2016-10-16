Tipperary hurling great Mickey Byrne dies aged 93

Tipperary hurling great Mickey Byrne has died aged 93.

Byrne, right corner back on the Tipperary team of the millennium, won five senior All-Ireland hurling titles as well as four Munster titles.

Byrne’s All-Ireland medals came in 1945, 1949, 1950, 1951 and 1958 - and he was the last living member of the Tipp side who won three-in-a-row.

He also amassed a staggering 14 Tipperary senior club titles with his all-dominant Thurles Sarsfields side - which included five-in-a-row successes from 1955-59 and 1961-65.

During a medal-laden career ‘The Rattler’ made 34 championship appearances for Tipp before his retirement from inter-county hurling in 1960.

He was later made president of Thurles Sarsfields, a role he held until his death.

In a statementTipperary County Board Chairman Michael Bourke said: “Mickey Byrne, better known as The Rattler, was a unique character whose death leaves a huge void in the annals of Tipperary hurling and folklore.

“His record on the hurling playing fields speaks for itself and will stand the testament of time for one who dedicated his life to Tipperary and his club Thurles Sarsfields.”

Funeral arrangements for Mickey Byrne are as follows:

Reposing at Thurles Sarsfields Social Centre, Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday next, October 18th, from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving in The Cathedral of The Assumption on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.