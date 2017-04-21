Tipperary and Galway makes two changes each for final showdown

Jason Forde starts for Tipperary after being handed a proposed two-game ban

Seán Moran

Jason Forde starts for Tipperary as expected after being proposed a two-game ban. Photo: Inpho

Jason Forde starts for Tipperary as expected after being proposed a two-game ban. Photo: Inpho

 

Tipperary and Galway have both made two changes each for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final.

For Tipp John O’Dwyer comes in for the injured Séamus Callanan, who sustained a broken thumb in the semi-final.

And for Galway Paul Killeen joins the full-back line in place of John Hanbury whereas in attack Jason Flynn replaces Pádraig Breheny.

Flynn’s recall means that the same Galway attack that started last August’s All-Ireland semi-final between the counties lines up on Sunday whereas Tipperary’s forwards show three changes.

Michael Breen, who scored 0-4 from play after coming on for the second half, is retained and starts instead of Niall O’Meara at centre forward.

As expected, the team includes Jason Forde, who has been proposed for a two-match suspension arising from the controversial incident in which Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald entered the field and was involved in physical confrontation with both O’Meara and Forde.

The Tipperary centrefielder however is expected to challenge the proposed ban before the Central Hearings Committee.

TIPPERARY: D Gleeson; C Barrett, J Barry, M Cahill; S Kennedy, R Maher, P Maher (capt); B Maher, J Forde; D McCormack, M Breen, S O’Brien; N McGrath, J O’Dwyer, J McGrath.

GALWAY: C Callanan; A Tuohy, Daithi Burke, P Killeen; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke; J Flynn, J Canning, J Cooney; C Whelan, C Mannion, C Cooney.

