Tipp gear up for minor hurling showdown with Limerick

Expectations high in Tipperary ahead of second championship clash with Shannonsiders

Limerick’s Cian Magnier Flynn and Cian Flanagan of Tipperary tussle in the Munster minor hurling final in July. The teams meet again in the All-Ireland minor hurling final tomorrow. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick’s Cian Magnier Flynn and Cian Flanagan of Tipperary tussle in the Munster minor hurling final in July. The teams meet again in the All-Ireland minor hurling final tomorrow. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Liam Cahill’s a straight talker and he knows it will take something special for Limerick to defeat his Tipperary side in tomorrow’s Electric Ireland minor hurling final.

Cahill masterminded a 17- point Munster final victory against the same opposition and his young guns put seven goals past Galway in the recent All-Ireland semi-final.

But Cahill also warned that Limerick are a much improved team since July and a player who didn’t line out on that occasion, Ciarán O’Connor, filled the sweeper role to near perfection when the Shannonsiders beat Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Speaking to Tipp FM this week, Cahill offered a wholly honest assessment of the challenge that lies in store.

He recalled: “We were going in as underdogs last year as a certain extent [against Galway].

“This year, expectation levels are very high. Things stay the same in relation to preparation even though, thankfully, we’ve got a little bit more preparation work done this year compared to last year.”

Earlier this year, Cahill issued a directive that it was one code only for prospective panel members.

So far, he can claim to have been proven right, as Tipp bounced back from an opening round Munster championship defeat to win the province in style, before gaining revenge for last year’s All-Ireland final defeat against Galway.

Last time out, Tipp were devastating in attack. Galway, once again, went with a sweeper, but abandoned that tactic early in the second half.

But Cahill believes Tipp will face something similar at Croke Park tomorrow.

He said: “They’ll have be very aware of the pace we have up front. I predict we will meet a similar set-up in relation to a sweeper . . . We believe it will be very close, so it’s about being patient and doing the simple things right.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.