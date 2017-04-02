Three Division 1B teams book places in hurling semi-finals

The gap between Division 1A and 1B in the national hurling league looks closer than ever after Sunday’s quarter-final results. With three of the last four teams standing coming from the second tier.

Davy Fitzgerald’s team, who topped the table in 1B, had too much for Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. An early statement of intent, with the two counties set to meet again in the Leinster championship.

Galway were slow starters against a weakened Waterford team, but they pushed on in the second half and set up a semi-final against Limerick.

Limerick were 1-20 to 1-18 winners against Cork, an interesting result considering that when the two teams met earlier in the year the Rebels scored seven goals in a 21 point Munster league victory.

Reigning All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, were 4-28 to 3-13 winners over Offaly.

That means Tipperary are the only team from 1A to qualify for the semi-finals, where they’ll play Wexford. Those games will take place on Sunday week.

Meanwhile Fitzgerald’s old team Clare were comfortable winners over Dublin in the Division 1A relegation playoff.