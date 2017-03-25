Templemore take Croke Cup as St Kieran’s miss out on historic win

Brian McGrath scores 1-8 as Tipperary school claim second title

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Conor Kane at Semple Stadium

David O’Shea of Our Lady’s, Templemore gets above St Kieran’s Martin Keoghan during the Croke Cup Final at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

David O’Shea of Our Lady’s, Templemore gets above St Kieran’s Martin Keoghan during the Croke Cup Final at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

Our Lady’s College (Templemore) 3-13 St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) 3-11

Hopes of an historic Croke Cup four-in-a-row for schools hurling behemoth St Kieran’s were blown apart at Semple Stadium by some fine goal-taking and unerring Brian McGrath accuracy as Our Lady’s of Templemore took the crown.

Behind by four points early in the second half after an unanswered 1-2 from St Kieran’s following the interval, the Templemore school roused themselves again and again to answer the Kilkenny lads’ every move and end up with their second All-Ireland senior title.

Ciarán Brennan was always a handful for Kieran’s, scoring one goal just before the break and setting another up for Adrian Mullen just after, while Mullen added a second for himself in the 42nd minute after the luckless Eoin Colllins saved from Diarmuid Phelan.

But Our Lady’s had stars aplenty of their own, with county minor star Brian McGrath notching 1-8, Ray McCormack and Lyndon Fairbrother also scoring goals and others contributing around the field.

Our Lady’s led by 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time and despite a scoring burst from St Kieran’s shortly afterwards and all of their best efforts, they couldn’t shake off the Templemore challengers. After McCormack’s brilliant goal tied the scores at 3-9 each, four points in a row secured victory for the Tipperary school .

OUR LADY’S, TEMPLEMORE: E Collins; N Quinlan, P Campion, E Ryan; E McBride, P Cadell (capt), A O’Meara (0-1); D Ryan (0-1), S Nolan; R McCormack (1-0), B McGrath (1-8, four frees, two 65s), J Kelly (0-1); A Ormond (1-0), D O’Shea (0-1), L Fairbrother (0-1).

Subs: J Ryan for S Nolan (49 mins), S Doyle for D O’Shea (55 mins), F Purcell for A Ormond (61 mins).

ST KIERAN’S: D Mason; T Ronan, M Carey, L Murphy; B Lawlor, M Keoghan, K Egan; T Drea (0-1), D Phelan (0-1); E Shefflin (0-1), E Moylan, E O’Shea (0-3); D Barron (0-2), C Brennan (1-1), A Mullen (2-2, one free, one 65).

Subs: S Ryan for E Shefflin (41 mins), P Mullen for E Moylan (55 mins), R Whelan for B Lawlor (55 mins).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.