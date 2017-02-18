Templemore finally bridge 39 year gap with Harty Cup triumph

Tipperary school had lost four finals since 2000, before 19 point win over St Colman’s

The Templemore team celebrate with the Harty Cup after their win. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

The Templemore team celebrate with the Harty Cup after their win. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore 2-22 St Colman’s College, Cork 1-6

In their third final appearance in five years, Our Lady’s Secondary School from Templemore finally bridged a 39 years gap by winning the Dr Harty Cup in Limerick on Saturday.

Having lost four finals in the previous 16 years, their were scenes of jubilation as St Colman’s College, Cork were dismissed in a famous 19-point win.

Powered by several members of the All Ireland winning Tipperary minor team the Templemore side led from start to finish in what became a very one-sided affair.

Our Lady’s had five points on the board before Eoin Roche scored the first point for St Colmans - and by halftime they led by 1-12 to 0-4.

Their goal came after 17 minutes when Andrew Ormonde blasted to the net, and only for some great work by St Colman’s goalkeeper Eoin Davis, Ray McCormack would have added another shortly after.

An indication of the dominance of Our Lady’s was that they could afford to hit eight wides in the first half and still lead by eleven points at the break.

Brian McGrath, captain of the Tipperary minors last year, gave a huge performance. He scored 1-7 and played a big part in creating a number of other scores. Jerry Kelly and midfielder Stevie Nolan also shone for the victors.

For the Cork side, making their first final appearance for 14 years, it was a day to forget.

Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore: E Collins; S Ryan, P Campion, E Ryan; N Quinlan, P Cadell, capt, A O’Meara; D Ryan, S Nolan 0-4; D O’Shea 0-1, B McGrath 1-7 (0-2 frees, 0-2 ‘65’s), J Kelly 0-5; A Ormonde 1-1, R McCormack, L Fairbrother 0-4 (3f).

Subs, S Doyle for McCormack (52), J Ryan for D Ryan (53), J Gilmartin for Ormonde (57), G O’Connor for O’Shea (58), D Byrne for S Ryan (59).

St Colman’s Fermoy: E Davis; E Wallace, J O’Leary, K Neville; S McCarthy, N O’Leary (1-1), E Roche 0-1; S O’Connor, D Lenihan 0-3 (2f); J Sheehan, B Murphy, D Lardner 0-1; C Ryan, B Roche, A Creed.

Subs R O’Sullivan for Neville (24), R Galvin for Ryan h-t, G Lardner for Creed h-t, J Mehigan for Sheehan 46, F Hickey for Murphy (60).

Referee: R McGann, Clare.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.