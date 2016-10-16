St Thomas’ make it two Galway hurling titles in five years

St Thomas’ 1-11 Gort 0-10

Galway forward Conor Cooney scored six points for 2013 All-Ireland champions St Thomas’ as they won the Galway SHC for the second time in five years.

Gort had won the county titles in 2011 and 2014 but Cooney scored six frees and Sean Skehill scored the goal, as St Thomas’ fought back from their 0-7 to 0-6 half-time deficit to win.

St Thomas’ are one of four Galway teams to have won the All-Ireland SHC club title since the turn of the century.

They claimed the crown three years ago after they beat Loughrea in their first county final and defeated Kilcormac-Kiloughey in the All-Ireland decider.

And Gort were 0-7 to 0-6 up at half-time although they were on the back foot for most of the first-half, where St Thomas’ hit five wides.

Aiden Helebert scored five Gort points in the first-half - he got the first point after four minutes before James Regan equalised and Conor Cooney put St Thomas’ ahead.

Helebert hit back and then Conor Cooney and Helebert exchanged scores. But Thomas’ should have pushed on when they were in the ascendency.

Bernard and Darragh Burke scored but they allowed Helebert in for another score. Brendan Farrell extended St Thomas’ lead but Gort hit the last three points of the half.

Paul Killilea tied the game up with two points, and Helebert’s fifth effort ensured Gort held a 0-7 to 0-6 half-time lead. But that was cancelled out when three Conor Cooney frees put St Thomas’ into a 0-9 to 0-7 lead by the 38th minute.

Helebert missed three placed balls as his team began to fall away. Bernard Burke scored another point and then St Thomas’ got the insurance score.

Michael Mullins’ goal was disallowed for a square ball and St Thomas’ went up the other end, with Darragh Burke’s pass finished by Sean Skehill.

ADVERTISEMENT

That gave St Thomas’ a 1-10 to 0-7 lead in the 46th minute. Helebert reduced the arrears but Conor Cooney sealed it.

In a game that was played in howling wind and lashing rain, both teams were fortunate not to have men sent off during the 60 minutes. But referee Leonard Fay eventually lost his patience in added-time and showed straight red cards to Gort’s Tadhg Linnane and St Thomas’ sub Gerald Kelly for striking.

It was an ugly end to the county final, but few in St Thomas’ club will be bothered considering they have a second county title in their history.

St Thomas’: P Skehill; F Burke, C Burke, E Burke; J Regan (0-01), S Cooney, D Cooney; B Burke (0-02), David Burke; C Cooney (0-06, 0-06f), Darragh Burke (0-01), D Sherry; B Farrell (0-01), S Skehill (1-00), K Burke. Subs: G Kelly for Darragh Burke (52 mins); Darragh Burke for Sherry (54 mins); A Kelly for S Skehill (58 mins); C Fallon for K Burke (64 mins).

Gort: Gavin Lally; T Linnane, M McMahon, M Cummins; P Lally, G Lally, A Harte; S Og Linnane, Jack Grealish; P Killilea (0-02), A Mullins, A Helebert (0-08, 0-06f); R Cummins, M Mullins, Jason Grealish. Subs: G O’Donoghue for A Mullins (36 mins); W Walsh for G Lally (48 mins).

Referee: Leonard Fay (Athenry).