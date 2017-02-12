Six-goal Galway embarrass Offaly who fail to score in second half

Offaly 1-12 Galway 6-23

It was all too easy for Galway as they annihilated Offaly in a worryingly one sided league encounter in Tullamore on Sunday.

The absence of a handful of their top players - including Joe Canning - was scarcely noticed as the Tribesmen had things all their own way against an Offaly side who simply could not compete.

It was a real baptism of fire for new Offaly manager Kevin Ryan who was left in no doubt about the very long road ahead of him.

Galway laid a powerful foundation when playing against the strong wind in the first half. They wasted no time in establishing control with goals from Jason Flynn (two), Conor Whelan and David Burke. Going into the half time break with a lead of 4-9 to 1-8.

Things did not improve for the home side on the resumption - in fact they got a lot worse - as Galway more than doubled their tally with the elements at their back, despite not having to unduly extend themselves.

As the game wore on, Offaly’s appetite for battle totally diminished, particularly after substitute Dermott Shortt was sent off for a second yellow card in the 44th minute.

Galway then got further goals from Whelan and Brian Molloy - making it six - as Offaly failed to score from play in the second half.

GALWAY: C Callanan; M Donohoe, J Hanbury, P Killeen; G McInerney, A Touhy (0-1), A Harte; J Coen (0-1), D Glennon; D Burke (1-1), J Cooney (0-3), P Flaherty; C Whelan (2-0), J Flynn (2-10), C Cooney (0-6, 1f).

Subs - B Molloy (1-0) for Flaherty (28’), S Maloney for Whelan (51’), M Conneely for Harte (51’), N Burke (0-1) for Glennon (51’), T Monaghan for Flynn (59’).

OFFALY: J Dempsey; D Maloney, M Cleary, P Rigney; A Treacy, C Doughan, B Conneely; P Murphy, C Kiely (0-2); S Dooley (0-8, 8f), S Gardiner, E Nolan; S Ryan (0-1), O Kelly, S Cleary (1-1). Subs - P Camon for Maloney (ht), D Shortt for Rigney (ht), J Mulrooney for Nolan (ht), P Geraghty for Kelly (53’), T Carroll for S Cleary 57’).

Referee - C Lyons (Cork).