Shane Dooley helps Offaly dish out Westmeath revenge

A brilliant haul of 3-8 helps Kevin Ryan’s side shake off ghosts of 2016 in Mullingar

Shane Dooley (L) scored 3-8 during Offaly’s win over Westmeath in Mullingar. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Shane Dooley (L) scored 3-8 during Offaly’s win over Westmeath in Mullingar. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Offaly 4-15 Westmeath 1-20

A personal haul of 3-8 from Shane Dooley and good use of the bench by manager Kevin Ryan were keyas Offaly’s senior hurlers avenged last year’s shock defeat at the hands of Westmeath in a pulsating Leinster quarter-final in Mullingar on Saturday.

The home team looked on course to repeat their 2016 heroics for long stretches of the game and they were full value for their interval lead of five points (0-12 to 1-4), the only goal coming from a Dooley penalty in the seventh minute, after he had been fouled by Westmeath goalkeeper Paddy Maloney. Michael Ryan’s men played some fine hurling all over the pitch with full back Tommy Doyle further enhancing his growing reputation at full back, and the visitors struggling to score from open play.

Both of Offaly’s half-time subs, Joe Bergin and Paddy Murphy, played influential roles in what was a rousing second half. However, it wasn’t until seven minutes from the end of normal time that Offaly went ahead courtesy of a great individual goal from Emmet Nolan.

Dooley’s second goal put his side into what looked like a secure five-point lead, but two successful placed balls by Allan Devine and a goal from an acute angle by Killian Doyle levelled the scoring in added-time. However, up popped Dooley to complete his hat-trick by flicking the ball home as Maloney tried to clear his lines. Dooley’s third point from play with time almost up sealed a very hard-earned win.

OFFALY: J Dempsey; B Conneely, D Shortt (0-1), E Grogan; S Gardiner, A Treacy, D King; P Guinan (0-1), S Ryan; E Nolan (1-1), S Dooley (3-8, 1-0pen, five frees), O Kelly (0-2); S Cleary, S Kinsella, P Geraghty. Subs: P Murphy for Treacy (h-t), J Bergin (0-1) for Geraghty (h-t), L Langton (0-1) for Kinsella (47 mins), S Quirke for Cleary (51 mins), C Kiely for Guinan (58 mins).

WESTMEATH: P Maloney; S Power, T Doyle, T Gallagher; A Craig, P Greville, C Shaw; A Clarke (0-1), G Greville; C Boyle, K Doyle (1-2), J Boyle (0-3); R Greville (0-1), N O’Brien (0-2, one lineball), A Devine (0-10, eight frees, one ‘65’). Subs: D Egerton (0-1) for Gallagher (15 mins), J Galvin for Power (62 mins), B Murtagh for O’Brien (66 mins).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.