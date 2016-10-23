Raharney take Westmeath hurling title thanks to second half scoring rush

A total of 2-16 in the second period was enough to see off defending champions Clonkill

An outstanding wind-assisted second half display, which yielded a whopping 2-16, enabled Raharney to regain the Westmeath senior hurling title by defeating the holders Clonkill. Photo: Inpho

Raharney 2-18 Clonkill 1-13

An outstanding wind-assisted second half display, which yielded a whopping 2-16, enabled Raharney to regain the Westmeath senior hurling title by defeating the holders Clonkill in an entertaining final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions looked by far the better team in the opening half when playing with the aid of a strong wind. Peadar Scally and Anthony Price were on song in the Clonkill attack and a fine goal by Niall Mitchell in the 20th-minute put them 1-6 to 0-1 ahead. They went on to lead by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time.

Clonkill were still six points to the good approaching the end of the third quarter but Joey Boyle’s 44th-minute goal gave Raharney a new lease of life, and they dominated in most sectors for the remainder of the game, with Killian Doyle and Robbie Greville particularly impressive in attack.

The champions-elect had opened up a four-point lead with normal time almost up and they wrapped up a deserved 13th title when teenage corner forward James Goonery found the net in style on the hour mark.

Raharney: A Doyle; S Quinn, C Jordan, D Giles; G Greville, P Greville, A Sheils; N Flanagan, C Boyle (0-2); R Greville (0-4), K Doyle (0-9, four frees), J Boyle (1-0); J Goonery (1-2), C Doyle (0-1), J Shaw.

Clonkill: G Healy; S Power, C Scally, J Fagan; L Folan, B Murtagh (0-1, free), A McGrath; P Dowdall (0-1), E Price (0-2); K Reilly, P Scally (0-3), N Dowdall (0-1); A Price (0-4, two frees), N Mitchell (1-0), A Dowdall (0-1). Subs: D Egerton for Mitchell (41 mins), J McGrath for A Dowdall (53 mins), C Austin for N Dowdall (58 mins), A Mitchell for A Price (60 mins)

Referee: A Devine (Castlepollard).

