Patrickswell thump Ballybrown to take Limerick hurling title

Patrickswell 1-26 Ballybrown 1-07

Patrickswell dished out a 19 points hiding to their fellow parishioners, Ballybrown, in a one-sided Limerick hurling championship final on Sunday.

It was their first win for 13 years and their 19th in total and for midfielder Barry Foley it was a case of rolling back the years.

Twenty years ago he played for Limerick in their All-Ireland final defeat to Wexford and yesterday the 39-year-old was the sole survivor of the last winning Patrickswell side 13 years ago.

Patrickswell had the opening two points courtesy of Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane with a free.

Alan O’Connor and Stephen Foster made it 0-2 each but that was as good as it got for Ballyrbrown who trailed by eight points, 1-10 to 0-5 at the end of a half in which they had 12 wides when playing with the wind.

Kevin O’Brien had the goal for Patrickswell after 14 minutes following a move involving the entire full forward line.

By the time Ballybrown got their goal nine minutes from the end Patrickswell led 1-21 to 0-6.

Cian Lynch, Diarmuid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane shone for the winners and scored sixteen points between them.

Patrickswell: B Murray; T Nolan, J Mann, N Carmody; M Carmody 0-1, D Byrnes 0-6 (4f), N Foley 0-1; C Lynch 0-3, B Foley 0-2; A Gillane 0-7 (4f), S O’Brien 0-2, J Kelleher 0-1; L Considine 0-1, K O’Brien 1-0, T O’Brien 0-1. Subs, J Flynn for Nolan 55, A Carroll for S O’Brien 55, P harty for Considine 55, K Dundon for n Carmody, D Woulfe for K O’Brien, both 57.

Ballybrown: C Hedderman; S O’Reilly, D Kenny,M Kiely; J Adams, R Kenny, L Doran; S Kenny 1-0, S Foster 0-1; R Griffin, K Loftus 0-1, L Doolan 0-1; H Hall, B Griffin, A O’Connor 0-4 (3f). Subs m Sheehan for Hall and A Cliffe for Doolan, both 40, J Hall for R Griffin 48, D Hartnett for Adams 54.

Referee: J Mullins (St Kierans).