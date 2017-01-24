Patrick Curran inspires DCU to shock Fitzgibbon Cup win over Waterford IT

Waterford’s Patrick Curran shone as Dublin City University shocked Waterford IT in Tuesday night’s Fitzgibbon Cup group C opener.

The pre-match underdogs had Curran in fine form and he bagged a crucial ninth-minute goal to set DCU on their way to a famous victory against the nine-time champions.

Also in the capital, UCD were 0-21 to 0-13 winners against Maynooth University in Belfield. Another Waterford player sparkled, DJ Foran this time, as his 10 points helped UCD on their way to an opening day win.

Brian Molloy, captain of the Galway Under-21 team that contested last year’s All-Ireland final, contributed six points for Maynooth but couldn’t prevent defeat.

Elsewhere, champions Mary Immaculate College got their defence off to a winning start with a 2-31 to 0-16 victory over GMIT. In all, it was a good day for the Limerick sides as all three won their opening games on home soil.

In Group A, Cian Lynch and Thomas Grimes scored the goals for Mary I, who had an eight-point haul from Darragh O’Donovan.

In Group D, Cork’s Alan Cadogan scored 3-1 and county team-mate Rob O’Shea chipped in with a 1-7 haul as UCC romped to a big win over Ulster University.

Chastening afternoon

UCC claimed a 5-13 to 2-4 success at the Mardyke as James O’Flynn also hit the net for the hosts. Nicky McKeague and Liam Dunphy were Ulster University’s goalscorers on a chastening afternoon.

Returning to Group C and another Waterford player hit the headlines as Shane Bennett grabbed 3-7 for Davy Fitzgerald’s Limerick IT. Fitzgerald’s charges won by 4-21 to 0-7 against Trinity College, Ryan Cup winners two years ago, but struggling in the rarefied Fitzgibbon atmosphere.

Trinity were sunk by four LIT goals in an 11-minute spell in the first half – Bennett scoring two from play and a penalty, with David Dempsey also raising a green flag. Ahead by 4-8 to 0-4 at the break, LIT had little difficulty in seeing the game out as Trinity could only muster one of their seven points from play.

To complete a Limerick hat-trick, UL accounted for Cork IT on a 2-23 to 0-16 scoreline. Tipperary’s All-Ireland senior medallist John McGrath was on song in the Group B clash as Stephen Bennett – brother of Shane – also impressed.

McGrath (1-7) and Bennett (1-1) were the goalscorers for last year’s runners-up UL as they got off to a bright start.

Elsewhere, three-in-a-row League champions IT Carlow, managed by Kilkenny legend DJ Carey, easily accounted for DIT. Kilkenny’s Chris Bolger scored two goals while Michael Redmond and James Doyle added one each as IT Carlow scored a 4-18 to 1-15 win.