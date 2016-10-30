O’Loughlin Gaels battle back to win Kilkenny SHC title

O’Loughlin Gaels 0-19 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-12

Cool heads and a never-say-die attitude helped O’Loughlin Gaels come from behind to lift the Kilkenny senior hurling county title.

The city side showed a powerful attitude as they dug out their victory, getting the better of an intimidating Ballyhale Shamrocks in front of 9,130 spectators in Nowlan Park yesterday (Sunday).

Beaten finalists in 2015, things looked to be heading in the same direction for O’Loughlin’s when they were sliced apart by T.J. Reid after just six minutes.

The 2015 Hurler of the Year weaved his way past several O’Loughlin’s players before popping a deft shot beyond the reach of Gaels goalkeeper Stephen Murphy.

The Shamrocks tried to push on from here, but fell into the trap of conceding several - needless- frees. O’Loughlin’s benefitted from this, with sharpshooter Mark Bergin converting six in the first half alone to keep his side in the game.

Ballyhale didn’t just rely on Reid for their scores. They had fine efforts to from Bob Aylward, Mark Aylward and Henry Shefflin, points which helped them troop in with a two-point lead at the interval (1-7 to 0-8).

The Shamrocks were keen to press on in the second half, but there was a determined look about O’Loughlin’s as they came back into action. Martin Comerford and Mark Bergin (free) soon had them level, but another Shamrocks scoring burst from T.J. Reid (0-2) and Patrick Reid, meant it was advantage Ballyhale again by the 39th minute (1-10 to 0-10).

They didn’t know it, but that would be as good as the afternoon would get for the Shamrocks, as they were outfought and outscored by their rivals until the game’s last act. O’Loughlin’s found a way to get back into the game as Bergin (free, 65) shaved two points off the deficit, while Stephen Murphy denied T.J. Reid a second goal, making a fine 42nd minute save to keep his side in the game.

O’Loughlin’s charged on from here and, after another Bergin free, moved into the lead for the first time when Danny Loughnane gathered Bergin’s measured hand-pass and bagged a 44th minute point (0-14 to 1-10).

Although Ballyhale drew level soon after, the momentum was all with O’Loughlin’s at this stage. They dominated the scoring in the final 10 minutes, outscoring Ballyhale by five points to one as they charged towards the title.

The real damage came in the closing stages, when the game was all square (1-12 to 0-15). Three points in little over 60 seconds from Danny Loughnane, Sean Bolger and Paddy Deegan flew over the Ballyhale crossbar, edging the Gaels closer to the silverware.

Ballyhale had no answer to that rally. The Shamrocks, clearly missing the presence of the injured Michael Fennelly, tried everything to get back into the game but found the O’Loughlin’s defence to be unyielding. O’Loughlin’s could even afford to be wasteful in the closing stages, shooting a number of wides, as they maintained their position of dominance. One more free from Bergin, taking his tally to 0-11 for the day, meant the Aylward Cup was heading their way.

O’Loughlin’s will now play either Oulart the Ballagh or St Rynagh’s in the Leinster club championship on November 20th.

O’Loughlin Gaels: S Murphy; A Forristal, A Kearns, E Kearns; A O’Brien, B Hogan, H Lawlor; P Butler (0-1), P Deegan (0-1); A Geoghegan, M Kelly, D Loughnane (0-2); S Johnson (0-1), M Bergin (0-11, 0-10 frees, 0-1 65), M Comerford (0-2). Sub: S Bolger (0-1) for Johnston, 48 mins.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: J Connolly; K Mullen, P Holden, D Mullen; R Reid, J Holden, B Aylward (0-1); M Aylward (0-1), H Shefflin (0-1); C Fennelly (0-1), E Reid (0-1), T.J. Reid (1-5, 0-3 frees); R Corcoran, P Reid (0-1), P Mullen (0-1). Subs: J Cuddihy for Corcoran, 46 mins; D Hoyne for P. Reid, 59 mins.

Referee: Richard Dowling (Kilmacow)