National Hurling League quarter-finals set for Sunday April 2nd

The National Hurling League quarter-finals have been scheduled to take place on Sunday April 2nd.

This lines up a bumper day of GAA action, with the final round of National Football League fixtures also taking place.

All four quarter-finals - as well as the relegation play-off between Clare and Dublin - will throw-in at 4.0.

It has also been decided who will play home and away in the last eight - and Offaly’s task of trying to topple All-Ireland champions Tipperary has been made slightly easier with their clash set to take place at Tullamore Park.

Cork will welcome Limerick to Pairc Ui Rinn, while the relegation-play-off will be played in Cusack Park. It was already known that Wexford’s reward for winning all five of their Division 1B games is a trip to play Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

Meanwhile Galway’s quarter-final against Waterford will take place in Pearse Stadium as the second half of a double header, with the footballers facing Kildare at 2.0 with promotion to Division One at stake.

The two Division One finalists will be known by close of play on Sunday, with all four fixtures throwing-in at 2.0.

As it stands Dublin, Donegal, Monaghan, Tyrone, Mayo and Kerry could all reach the league’s showpiece on Sunday April 9th.

Hurling League quarter-finals (All fixtures to be played on April 2nd, 4.0 ko):

Offaly v Tipperary (O’Connor Park, Tullamore)

Cork v Limerick (Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork)

Galway v Waterford (Pearse Stadium, Salthill)

Kilkenny v Wexford (Nowlan Park, Kilkenny)

Relegation play-off:

Clare v Dublin (Cusack Park, Ennis)