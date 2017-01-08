Munster HL: Cork shake off Kerry after Mallow scoring spree

Cork 1-28 Kerry 0-18

Cork pulled away in the second-half to get their Munster Hurling League campaign off to a winning start in Mallow.

Kerry matched them in the first half and only trailed by 1-12 to 0-14 at half-time. Cork’s goal came from Darragh Fitzgibbon after 14 minutes.

And the visitors even edged in front two minutes on the resumption with a Shane Nolan free, but Kerry only added two more points thereafter.

Cork took full control with newcomers Shane Kingston, Michael Cahalane and substitute Luke Meade impressing.

They added 13 points without response before Kerry ended a barren 28-minute spell with a point in injury-time from the hard-working Paudie O’Connor to close proceedings.

CORK: P Collins; D Griffin, S McDonnell (capt), K Burke; D Cahalane, C Joyce, M Coleman (0-3, all frees); L McLoughlin (0-1), B Lawton (0-1); S O’Keeffe, S Harnedy (0-3, two frees), S Kingston (0-9, three frees); M Cahalane (0-4), B Cooper (0-2), D Fitzgibbon (1-2).

Subs: S O’Donoghue for Burke (12 mins, inj), L Meade (0-3) for Harnedy (half-time), A Cadogan for O’Keeffe (57 mins), C Murphy for Cahalane and C O’Leary for McLoughlin (60 mins).

KERRY: A McCabe (capt); B Lyons, R Horgan, S Weir; J O’Connor, D Dineen, T O’Connor; D Collins, P O’Connor (0-2); M O’Leary (0-2), M Boyle (0-1), B O’Leary; J Goulding, S Nolan (0-9, seven frees), J Egan (0-1).

Subs: J Conway (0-3) for B O’Leary (6 mins, inj), T Casey for Goulding (41 mins), P Lucey for Egan and P Boyle for M O’Leary (53 mins), J Godley for T O’Connor (57 mins).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)