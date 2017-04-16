Minor Hurling round-up: Kilkenny and Dublin advance

Seven points from Seán Currie helps holders see off game Laois challenge at Parnell Park

Dublin and Kilkenny have reached the last four of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin advanced to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship after a narrow 1-11 to 1-8 win over Laois at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

The holders were buoyed by a fifth-minute goal from Kevin Desmond and subsequent points by Liam Murphy and Emmet Allen but Laois managed to eke out a deserved 1-6 to 1-5 interval lead, thanks largely to Oisín Bennett’s 16th minute goal.

Bennett struck 1-6 in total but his efforts proved in vain as Dublin overcame the 50th minute dismissal of Kevin Burke to prevail, with Seán Currie proving their match-winner with seven points over the hour.

Dublin are joined in the last four by Kilkenny as a contribution of 1-9 from captain Adrian Mullen helped them ease past rivals Wexford by 1-20 to 0-11 at Nowlan Park.

By the time the final whistle sounded, Kilkenny had taken their foot off the pedal, utilising their full bench, but they were the superior side all through, with Wexford only occasionally offering a worthwhile challenge in a one-sided encounter.

Kilkenny led 0-6 to 0-4 at the end of the opening quarter despite playing into a stiff breeze, with Adrian Mullen being their chief marksman, while all of Wexford’s scores came through Ross Banville frees.

With Mullen, Eoin O’Shea and Niall Brassil continuing to pick off points they went in with a 0-10 to 0-6 interval with Chris Turner having Wexford solitary point from open play, with Banville’s free-taking accuracy offering his side some hope.

It was only a matter of time when Kilkenny would get the main breakthrough which arrived in the 36th minute through a fine Adrian Mullen low shot to the corner of the net, putting his side 1-12 to 0-6 clear. The goal really decided the issue with the second half continuing in the same vein, as the home side continued to pick off scores at will in what was simply a cruise against an outclassed Wexford side.

Elsewhere in round two, Offaly bounced back from their loss to Laois by beating Kildare by 1-15 to 1-8 while Meath overcame Westmeath by 2-18 to 0-6.

