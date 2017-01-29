Mayfield to fly the flag for Cork in Junior Hurling Club final

Mayfield (Cork) 1-14 Calry/St Joe’s (Sligo) 1-7

Cork’s Mayfield enjoyed a trouble-free passage to the All-Ireland club junior hurling final in Tullamore.

The sides were level at 0-5 each after 21 minutes but Mayfield led 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval. When a Nicky Kelly shot from distance slipped into the net, Mayfield led 1-10 to 0-5 and the Calry/St Joseph’s bid was over.

MAYFIELD: R O’Keeffe; K Brosnan, D Lucey, G Lehane; D Hayes (0-1), S O’Donovan, C Bond; K Punch (0-2), C O’Sullivan; D Malone (0-1), N Kelly (1-6, 3f), D O’Neill (0-4); S Duggan, K Walsh, P Duggan. Subs: I Looney for Malone (54), M Barry for Walsh (59), J O’Donovan for Hayes (62).

CALRY/ST JOSEPH’S: C Madden; T Kelly, J Kenny, J Kerwin; D Keown, L Reidy, C Behan; R Cox, K Raymond (0-6, 6f); K Gilmartin, D Collery, C Griffin (1-1); E McCarthy, M Gilmartin, M O’Callaghan. Subs: F Coyne for Kerwin (57m), .N McDermott for Keown (59), D Cox for O’Callaghan (59). Referee: G McGrath (Wexford).

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) 5-11 Lámh Dhearg (Antrim) 0-8

Mooncoin booked their place in the final following an impressive 18-point victory over Lámh Dhearg in Trim. Two early goals from Michael Grace served of Mooncoin’s intent and they led 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval. John Fitzgerald (two) and Eamonn Hennebry added further second-half goals.

MOONCOIN: E Purcell; C Brophy, N Mackey, L Hennebry; C Daly, Eoin Hennebry, S Kearns; C Fleming (0-1), K Crowley (0-4, 3fs); S Walsh (0-1), S Wall, R Wall (0-4); M Grace (2-0), Eamonn Hennebry (1-0), J Fitzgerald (2-1). Subs: A Walsh for S Wall (h-t), K Dillon Dunphy for L Hennebry (48), N Madden for Daly (51), K Kirwan for R Wall (59), E Ryan for Grace (60).

LÁMH DHEARG: PJ Herron; S Gibson, M Lynch, C Nolan; C Herron, M Herron (0-1, f), C Kelly; C McCloskey, A McGuigan; T McCrudden (0-1), D Nugent, P Brunty; J Trainor, J Doone, P Cunningham (0-6, 5fs). Subs: A McAufield for Brunty (h-t), E Herron for Dooe (57), D Fox for Trainor (57), S McAllister for S Gibson (57), D Napier for Nolan (60). Referee: Kevin McGeeney (Roscommon).