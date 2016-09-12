Limerick to appoint Shane O’Neill as new hurling manager

Shane O’Neill has emerged as favourite to succeed TJ Ryan as Limerick senior hurling team manager.

O’Neill, who guided Na Piarsaigh to All-Ireland senior club hurling glory last March, could be confirmed in the post as early as this evening at a scheduled county board meeting.

O’Neill represented the county’s senior hurling team in the 1990s, lining out in the 1996 All-Ireland final against Wexford and helping the county land a National League title in 1997.

At club level, O’Neill played on the Na Piarsaigh side that won the 1994 Limerick intermediate title and he was a senior in 2011 when they captured county and Munster crowns for the very first time.

O’Neill retired from club hurling in 2012 but was already involved in club management at under-21 level.

He then took over as senior manager from Sean Stack in March 2014 and while Na Piarsaigh lost the county final against Kilmallock later in the year, 12 months later they beat Patrickswell to make amends, before going on to land provincial and All-Ireland honours.

A sub-committee established to find Ryan’s successor has almost finished its work and it appears that members have decided to remain inside the county.

Not interested

It is understood that former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham was not contacted about the position, while Anthony Daly, who was coach to the Limerick minor team this year, indicated that he was not interested in stepping up to a senior role at this point in time.

Limerick appear to have already pulled off a coup by enticing former county footballer Paul Kinnerk to cut ties with Clare and take up a coaching role. And while a full management team may not be revealed this evening, O’Neill’s name could be put forward for ratification.

A source in Limerick explained: “This county board meeting would originally have been the plan but they’re anxious to present the full package, and not just a manager. That’s why it might take another couple of days.”