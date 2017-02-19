Limerick run riot after Kerry’s opening salvo

Ronan Lynch helps himself to 3-11 haul after move forward

Ronan Lynch scored 3-11 in Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League win over Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Ronan Lynch scored 3-11 in Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League win over Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

Limerick 6-21 Kerry 3-8

Kerry gave Limerick such a fright in the opening 20 minutes that they suffered a major backlash from then to the end of a disappointing affair at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick manager John Kiely moved usual halfback Ronan Lynch to the forward line and he scored 3-11, with two of the goals from 21 yard frees, a point from a penalty, seven points from frees and one from a ‘65’ and two from play.

Pádraig Boyle exposed weaknesses in the Limerick defence as he scored a hat-trick of goals.

After 19 minutes the sides were level, Limerick 0-7, Kerry 2-1 after the visitors led by a point 0-3 to 1-1 after ten minutes.

Limerick had five points in a row from Tom Morrissey, Seanie Tobin, Ronan Lynch, free, and two more from Morrissey before they were rocked by Kerry’s second goal, again scored by Boyle.

By half-time Limerick led 2-13 to 2-3. Their first goal came from Graeme Mulcahy from a pass from debutant Colin Ryan who had a fine game at halfback.

Long delivery

Goal number two resulted from a long delivery by Declan Hannon which Morrissey gathered and he tore through the Kerry defence to hit a superb goal.

Kerry did not manage a point from play until the a minute before the break from Jordan Conway but the goals and two points from frees meant that ten points separated them at the break.

The second half was one-sided and Limerick led 4-18 to 2-6 when Kevin O’Brien, with his first touch scored goal number five.

Boyle completed his hat-trick of goals but it was too late to make a difference.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, R English; C Ryan, S Hickey, D Hannon; J Fitzgibbon, J Ryan (0-1); K Hayes, T Morrissey (1-3), C Lynch; G Mulcahy (1-1), R Lynch (3-11, 2-7 f, 1,65’ 1 pen), S Tobin (0-4).

Subs: W O’Donoughue for Hayes (h-t), D O’Donovan for C Lynch (44), P Ryan for Fitzgibbon (57), A La Touche Cosgrave (0-1) for Mulcahy (58), K O’Brien (1-0) for Tobin (60).

KERRY: A McCabe; S Weir, R Horgan, B Murphy; P Costello, P Kelly (0-1), D Dinneen; P O’Connor, C Harty; S Nolan (0-5, 0-5f), M Boyle, J Conway (0-1); K Carmody, P Boyle (3-0), J Goulding (0-1f).

Subs: J O’Connor for M Boyle (h-t), J Buckley for Costello (54), J Wallace for Carmody (57), S Murphy for Conway (62), J Godley for Kelly (63).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.