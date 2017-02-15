Limerick IT’s second-half show too hot for UCD

Limerick IT 1-20 UCD 1-13

Davy Fitzgerald’s Limerick IT have the chance to gain Fitzgibbon Cup revenge against holders Mary Immaculate College after booking their place in the semi-finals.

LIT lost to Mary I by 0-9 to 0-11 at the penultimate stage last year but Fitzgerald’s men will meet the champions again at NUIG on Friday week.

LIT made it to finals weekend by dispensing with the challenge of UCD on Tuesday afternoon.

The hosts produced a powerful second half display to advance, outscoring UCD by 1-11 to 0-4 after the break.

Luke Scanlon netted in the sixth minute for UCD and while the sides were level on five occasions in the opening half, the visitors hit four unanswered points before half-time to lead by 1-9 to 0-9.

But LIT had the breeze at their backs in the second period and went about their business with real efficiency.

They reeled off two quick-fire points after half-time, before eventually drawing level at 0-14 to 1-11.

From there, it was clear that there would only be one winner and a run of five unanswered points had LIT 0-17 to 1-11 clear.

Oisin O’Rorke’s free cut the deficit to two points as Nicky English’s UCD hung in there but they failed to score from play in the second half.

LIT responded with three-in-a-row and while O’Rorke pointed another free late on, Jason McCarthy made sure of a comfortable win by taking a pass from David Dempsey before firing to the net past UCD goalkeeper Darragh Holohan.

LIT: E Quilligan; O O’Brien, K Bennett, C Nolan; W Ryan, B O’Connell (0-1), D Byrnes (0-3, 1f); D Reidy, W Connors (0-1); S Bennett (0-2, 1f), P Killeen (0-7,6f), J McCarthy (1-3); J Shanahan, P Duggan (0-1), D Dempsey (0-2).

Sub: C Cooney for O’Connell (53).

UCD: D Holohan; E Hayden, P Hannon, J O’Connor; H Lawlor, T de Búrca (0-1f), C Buckley; C MacGabhann, D Dolan (0-2); J Maher (0-1), J Madden (0-1), P Guinan; O O’Rorke (0-3, 2f), L Scanlon (1-0), DJ Foran (0-5, 4f).

Subs: R Dwan for Madden (52), B Quigley for O’Connor (52), C Keane for Guinan (52), S Quirke for Maher (57).

Referee: Brian Gavin (Offaly)