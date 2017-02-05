Leinster Schools SH round-up: Good Counsel Colleges into semi-finals

Luke Sinnott’s late goal earns dramatic win while St Peter’s keep double dream alive

Good Counsel Colleges (New Ross) are into the Leinster Schools SH semi-finals. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

Luke Sinnott gave Good Counsel Colleges (New Ross) a dramatic late 2-8 to 0-12 victory over Castlecomer CS at Thomastown on Saturday with a dramatic goal one minute into additional time.

A fine Same Wall goal saw Good Counsel lead 1-1 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter, but with James Bergin chipping in with four points frees the sides were level 1-3 to 0-6 at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half the sides were still level, 1-5 to 0-8. A free from Sam Wall, and Luke Sinnott, had the New Ross side leading 1-7 to 0-8 with 13 minutes remaining. With Bergin still showing accuracy from frees, it was the Castlecomer boys who were clinging to a single point lead as the game moved into additional time, then came Sinnott’s late strike following good approach work from James Ryan, giving his side a dramatic late victory.

Elsewhere, St Peter’s College (Wexford) kept their dreams of the ‘double’ very much alive with a comfortable 1-21 to 0-8 victory over Birr CS in their quarter-final clash at Dunmore.

Leading at half-time through a Barry O’Connor goal, 1-11 to 0-2, their dominance was to continue with Rory O’Connor finishing with a tally of 0-15, 0-12 of which were frees.

