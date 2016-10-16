Late drama in Clare sets up a final replay

Ballyea 1-11 Clonlara 1-11

A late Cathal O’Connell point for Clonlara, sent the Clare Senior hurling final to a replay before a crowd of 5,036 at Cusack Park, Ennis. In a tight and tense contest, it appeared that last year’s beaten finalists Clonlara had the game sewn up in the second half.

They lead by five in a low scoring contest but a resolute Ballyea, playing in their first decider in 13 years and chasing a first title, hauled them back and probably could have won it in the end but for O’Connell’s late sparkler.

Clonlara’s John Conlon got the game’s opening score, a point in the third minute. Ballyea, then scored three frees thanks to former hurler of the year Tony Kelly in a period of the game where scoring chances were at a premium.

In the first half, there was little to separate the teams as defences dominated. Kelly was being man marked by fellow inter-county man Oisin O’Brien and Kelly’s free flowing approach to playing, was nowhere to be seen.

With half-time approaching the scoreboard read 0-5 each. But an error in the Ballyea defence set up the game’s first goal. In injury time Ballyea centre-back Paul Flanagan was uncharacteristically blocked down in possession by the tenacious Oisin O’Brien. He swiftly flicked to Colm Galvin and the former All Star planted the ball in Kevin Sheehan’s net to block the deadlock. As a result, Clonlara lead 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

Tony Kelly reduced the deficit early in the second period with a point from play but three successive wide by his team- mates made sure that Ballyea didn’t take the initiative. Clonlara took over for a while and lead by five (1-8 to 0-6) at one stage. Ballyea sub Martin O’Leary grabbed a goal with seven remaining and this score levelled matters at 1-9 apiece.

Kelly then pointed a ‘65, giving Ballyea a slender lead before O’Connell levelled matters once more. Another Kelly point in injury time was cancelled out by O’Connell’s last effort, forcing a draw.

Ballyea: K Sheehan , J Murphy, J Browne, B Carrigg, J Neylon, P Flanagan, G O’Connell, T Kelly, S Lineen (Capt.), N Deasy, G Brennan, C Doohan, PJ Connolly, E Donnellan, P Lillis. Subs: M O’Leary for Neylon (half-time), D Burke for Connolly (38), D Egan for Donnellan (69).

Scorers: T Kelly (0-9) 4 f’s, 1’65, M O’Leary (1-1), C Doohan (0-1).

Clonlara: G O’Connell, C Fennessy, D O’Donovan, P McNamara, C O’Donovan, N O’Connell, N Ryan, O O’Brien, J Hastings, D Honan, C Galvin, P O’Loughlin, J Conlon, M O’Loughlin, C O’Connell. Subs: M White for P O’Loughlin (44), D Fitzgerald for M O’Loughlin (58), G Kennedy for Ryan (69).

Scorers: C Galvin (1-1), C O’Connell (0-5) 3 f’s, J Conlon (0-2), D Honan (0-2), J Hastings (0-1).