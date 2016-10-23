Kiltale make it three-in-a-row in Meath

Jack Regan’s 64th minute point settled a tense tussle in Navan to secure a three-in-a-row of Meath SHC titles for Kiltale. Photo: Inpho

 

Kiltale 0-17 Killyon 1-13

Jack Regan’s 64th minute point settled a tense tussle in Navan to secure a three-in-a-row of Meath SHC titles for Kiltale.

The county attacker didn’t start due to thigh trouble but came on at the death and fired what proved to be the winning point from a free.

Anthony Forde won that free for Kiltale and had a storming game while Peter Durnin top scored with 0-6 to secure their fourth title in five seasons.

Killyon’s second final loss to Kiltale in that same period was difficult to take as the sides were level nine times throughout an absorbing encounter.

Adam Gannon’s 23rd minute goal helped Killyon to lead 1-8 to 0-10 at half-time but Kiltale set the tempo after the break and surged two clear late on, Regan’s point ultimately settling it.

Kiltale: S McGann; A Donnelly, D Donoghue, C Ennis; S Donoghue, R Ryan, P Kelly; A Forde (0-1), I Hughes; M O’Sullivan, C McCabe (0-2), J Kelly (0-2); P Durnin (0-6, 6f), F McCabe (0-1), R Ryan (0-4).

Substitutes: E Ryan for Hughes h/t, K Ryan for F McCabe 47, J Regan (0-1) for Durnin 56, P Donoghue for Ennis 63.

Killyon: S Quinn; A Feeney, B Perry, B Quinn; T Raleigh, R McKeown, A Flanagan; K Keoghan (0-8, 5f), C Keegan; C Ryan (0-1), R Massey, K Canavan; S Kelly, A Gannon (1-2), D Raleigh (0-1).

Substitutes: G Foley for Canavan 45, C Dunne for Feeney 50, JJ Gilsenan (0-1) for Perry 56, A Farrell for Keegan 59.

Referee: M Quinn (Clann na nGael).

