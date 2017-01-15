Kilkenny flex muscles in Walsh Cup victory over Antrim

Kilkenny 6-27 Antrim 0-19

Kilkenny conceded home advantage, but little else as a near full strength side eased past Antrim in the Walsh Cup.

With the game moved to the halfway venue of Abbotstown the Cats rang the changes for Sunday’s game, Brian Cody’s more established senior side replacing the young team who beat DCU in round one.

Kilkenny got off to a flying start, Jonjo Farrell and Ollie Walsh grabbing goals that saw their side go 2-2 to 0-1 up inside eight minutes. Antrim closed the gap, getting to within three points midway through the half (2-4 to 0-7) but seven on the trot from TJ Reid, Richie Hogan, Conor Martin and Pat Lyng helped the Cats go in 2-12 to 0-10 in front at the break.

That was as close as Antrim would get, however, as Kilkenny opened up the throttle in the second half. Early points from Walter Walsh and Reid were followed by a Richie Hogan goal. When Pat Lyng nabbed a fourth soon after (he and Farrell would each add a second goal) things were looking grim for the Ulster men. And they never got any better.

Offaly 3-14 Carlow IT 0-23

A very relieved Offaly secured a last gasp draw against Carlow IT in Birr on Sunday. Offaly were staring a morale damaging defeat in the face when Oisin Kelly gave them a fortunate share of the spoils with a scrambled goal deep into injury time.

The result was rough justice on Carlow IT who had been the better team and looked to have done enough for the win.

The students led by 0-13 to 1-8 at half time and continued to score freely in the second half. Points from substitutes, Andrew Mortimer and Seamus Casey put them three clear near the end before Offaly’s late salvage act.

Laois 4-27 DIT 1-17

For the second week in a row Laois faced third level opposition and for the second week in a row they steamrollered their opposition.

Laois started with five players making just their second competitive game but still proved far too strong for the students.

They were four points clear in as many minutes before two quick fire goals by Pat Whelan and Neill Foyle saw them extend that into into a ten point lead.

The students replied with points by Cian O’Donoghue - all from placed balls - but the game as contest was over at the interval when further points by Willie Dunphy, Ben Conroy and Neil Foyle had Laois in front 2-19 to 0-6.

Laois emptied their bench in the second half and debutant Pat Keating marked his arrival with a goal, and then a point. Pat Whelan also added his second goal midway through the second period.

Late in the game Cian Hayes got a consolation goal to put some shadow of respectability on the board. Eamon Kelly’s team have scored 7-45 in his first two outings, and only conceded one goal, but the visit of Galway to the same venue on Sunday will certainly be more difficult.

Wexford 3-20 Carlow 0-14

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side came from 0-10 to 0-5 behind to completely overpower neighbours Carlow in the second half of this Walsh Cup encounter played before some 500 patrons at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Carlow were the better side in the opening half, showing plenty of spirit as they took the game to the visitors. They picked off some superb points from play with Denis Murphy doing the business from placed balls.

Wexford tended to over-elaborate but once Carlow had powered into a double scores lead they knuckled down and by half time, had cut the arrears to a single point (0-10 to 0-9).

Within seconds of the restart Conor McDonald levelled from a free he earned himself, and from there on Carlow were second best.

Minutes later Paul Morris shot into an unguarded net, and the floodgates opened for the visitors - with Morris top-scoring after a tally of 2-3.

Meath 1-19 Kildare 1-18

Substitute Peter Farrell proved the Meath match winner after being sprung from the bench in the closing stages of this Walsh Cup tie at Pairc Tailteann.

Farrell accounted for two of the last three points as the hosts recovered from a two point deficit to snatch their first win of the campaign.

Westmeath 1-14 DCU 0-13

A 50th-minute goal from lively midfielder Jack Galvin proved to be the decisive score as Westmeath atoned for the disappointment of a loss to Antrim at the same venue a week earlier by eking out a hard-earned win against DCU in Kinnegad.

The wind-assisted home team had slightly the better of the exchanges in what was quite a dull first half, and they led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

The students nudged ahead (0-9 to 0-8) with 40 minutes elapsed, but Galvin’s well-taken goal proved crucial when he fired the ball past his fellow-countyman, Robbie Gillen.