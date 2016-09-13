John Kiely set to be named new Limerick hurling manager

John Kiely is set to be named as Limerick’s next hurling manager when the county board meet on Tuesday night.

Kiely’s name has been putforward to replace TJ Ryan, who stepped down in July after three years in charge of the Shannonsiders.

Na Piarsaigh manager Shane O’Neill had been strongly linked to take over from Ryan, but while an internal appointment is imminent it will be Kiely who gets the nod.

Kiely was a selector alongside John Allen when Limerick won the Munster senior hurling title in 2013, and he also guided the county’s under-21s to the All-Ireland title in 2015.

Limerick’s head-hunting committee have also put forward Paul Kinnerk, who returns from a second spell spell with Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare, to be part of the coaching set-up.

Also put forward as part of the new management team is Joe O’Connor as strength and conditioning coach, while Jimmy Quilty has been named as a selector.

The new management team will be put before the club’s for ratification on Tuesday night.