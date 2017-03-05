Joe Canning nets as Galway trounce Laois

The Galwayman continued his return from injury with 1-2 from the bench in Salthill

John Fallon

Galway’s Joe Canning continued his return from injury in their Division 1B clash with Laois. Photo: Inpho

Galway’s Joe Canning continued his return from injury in their Division 1B clash with Laois. Photo: Inpho

 

Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11

Joe Canning was sprung from the bench and scored 1-2 as he continued his return from injury in Galway’s comprehensive 26-point victory over Laois at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The result matched Galway’s huge victory over Offaly on the opening day of the NHL, but the subsequent defeat to Wexford means promotion to the top tier is out of their hands.

Cathal Mannion returned to action and scored 1-5, all from play, while substitute Conor Whelan scored Galway’s third goal after they led by 0-20 to 0-5 at half-time – Stephen Bergin scored the consolation for Laois.

Galway reeled off nine points in a row at the start, and they were dominant in a first-half where they played with the aid of a strong breeze. Every shot hit its target until Jason Flynn missed a free in the eighth minute, and then Aidan Corby and Patrick Purcell replied for Laois.

But Galway continued to press their opponents and Micheal Donoghue’s men were 15 points clear at half-time.

The result was already secure before Mannion scored Galway’s first goal seven minutes into the second-half. Bergin scored Laois’ goal 13 minutes from time, but Canning struck a penalty moments later and Whelan was on target too.

GALWAY: J Skehill; P Killeen (0-1), J Hanbury, P Mannion (0-1); A Harte (0-1), Daithi Burke (0-1), S Loftus; J Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-1); C Mannion (1-5), J Cooney (0-1), P Flaherty (0-5); J Flynn (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), T Monaghan (0-3), C Cooney (0-3).

Subs: J Canning (1-2, 1-0 pen) for J Cooney (44), E Burke for Killeen (50), C Whelan (1-0) for C Cooney (53), G Lally for P Mannion (55), M Keating for Monaghan (66).

LAOIS: E Rowland; C Healy, L Bergin, D Palmer; S Downey, R Mullaney, P Whelan; C Taylor (0-1), P Purcell (0-1); E Lyons, A Corby (0-1), R King (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); W Dunphy, N Foyle, B Conroy (0-01).

Subs: A Dunphy (0-1) for Lyons (30), S Bergin (1-0) for W Dunphy (51, blood), J Kelly for Mullaney (62), E Killeen for Corby (67), L O’Connell for Palmer (75).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.