Joe Canning nets as Galway trounce Laois

Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11

Joe Canning was sprung from the bench and scored 1-2 as he continued his return from injury in Galway’s comprehensive 26-point victory over Laois at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The result matched Galway’s huge victory over Offaly on the opening day of the NHL, but the subsequent defeat to Wexford means promotion to the top tier is out of their hands.

Cathal Mannion returned to action and scored 1-5, all from play, while substitute Conor Whelan scored Galway’s third goal after they led by 0-20 to 0-5 at half-time – Stephen Bergin scored the consolation for Laois.

Galway reeled off nine points in a row at the start, and they were dominant in a first-half where they played with the aid of a strong breeze. Every shot hit its target until Jason Flynn missed a free in the eighth minute, and then Aidan Corby and Patrick Purcell replied for Laois.

But Galway continued to press their opponents and Micheal Donoghue’s men were 15 points clear at half-time.

The result was already secure before Mannion scored Galway’s first goal seven minutes into the second-half. Bergin scored Laois’ goal 13 minutes from time, but Canning struck a penalty moments later and Whelan was on target too.

GALWAY: J Skehill; P Killeen (0-1), J Hanbury, P Mannion (0-1); A Harte (0-1), Daithi Burke (0-1), S Loftus; J Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-1); C Mannion (1-5), J Cooney (0-1), P Flaherty (0-5); J Flynn (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), T Monaghan (0-3), C Cooney (0-3).

Subs: J Canning (1-2, 1-0 pen) for J Cooney (44), E Burke for Killeen (50), C Whelan (1-0) for C Cooney (53), G Lally for P Mannion (55), M Keating for Monaghan (66).

LAOIS: E Rowland; C Healy, L Bergin, D Palmer; S Downey, R Mullaney, P Whelan; C Taylor (0-1), P Purcell (0-1); E Lyons, A Corby (0-1), R King (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); W Dunphy, N Foyle, B Conroy (0-01).

Subs: A Dunphy (0-1) for Lyons (30), S Bergin (1-0) for W Dunphy (51, blood), J Kelly for Mullaney (62), E Killeen for Corby (67), L O’Connell for Palmer (75).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).