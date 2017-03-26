Joe Canning inspires Galway to win over Limerick

Limerick 1-18 Galway 0-24

Limerick will remain in Division 1B after a disappointing second half performance against Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

The home side managed only five points in the second half, two from play, and with Joe Canning (10 points) and David Burke, six from play, Galway had all the answers after a shaky start.

Limerick got off to the best possible start against the stiff breeze,when Cian Lynch, Shane Dowling and Greame Mulcahy had points before Canning had the first of his pointed frees and then he had a magnificent point from a long distance sideline. David Dempsey and Seamus Hickey had two more points for Limerick which were followed by another Canning free and a long range point from Paul Flaherty.

Limerick led 0-7 to 0-3 before Mike Casey prevented a Galway goal with a key blockage on the line but the visitors then hit a purple patch and Canning, free, Cathal Mannion and David Burke points made it 0-8 each.

Two frees by Shane Dowling gave Limerick a two point advantage again but these were cancelled by a brace from Canning, one from play.

A free by Canning and points by Adrian Harte, Cathal Mannion and one from play by Canning saw Galway lead by four.

The game’s only goal came two minutes from half time when Cian Lynch finished a great run by David Dempsey and at half time Limerick led by a point, 1-13 to 0-15.

Limerick’s major problem was to win their own puck outs but facing into the breeze Galway’s David Burke hit four points in a row after Limerick had three consecutive wides.

They were level twice in the second but a foul by Diarmuis Byrnes gave Canning chance to put Galway back in the lead and from there to the end they were in command with points by substitutes Niall Burke, Shane Moloney and Thomas Monaghan. Dowling opted for a late point from play but time ran out for the home side who needed a goal to tie.

Galway’s half back line Padraic Mannion, Adrian Harte and Gearoid McInerney held the upper hand all through and Canning’s haul of points plus the contribution of David Burke ensured that Limerick remain in this grade once again next season.

For Limerick Richie English, Declan Hannon and the outstanding Seamus Hickey did well but after their early promise the forwards disappointed.

Limerick: N Quaid; R English, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes, D Hannon, S Hickey 0-1; J Ryan, W O’Donoughue; S Dowling 0-10 (9f), G Hegarty 0-2, D Dempsey 0-1; C Lynch 1-1, K Hayes 0-1, G Mulcahy 0-2. Subs: B Nash for Mulcahy (57), T Morrissey for O’Donoughue (58), C Ryan for Hegarty and P Ryan for J Ryan, both 69, R Lynch for Dempsey (70).

Galway: C Callinan; S Loftus, J Hanbury, A Harte 0-1; P Mannion, A Tuohy, G McInerney; J Coen 0-1, D Burke 0-6; J Canning 0-10 (6 f 1 s/l), J Cooney, P Flaherty 0-1; C Mannion 0-2, J Flynn, P Brehony. Subs: P Killeen and T Monahan 0-1 for Flynn, and Loftus, both h-t, S Moloney 0-1 for Flaherty 58, N Burke 0-1 for D Burke (68).

Referee: J McGrath, Westmeath.