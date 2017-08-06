Joe Canning breaks Tipperary hearts with moment of sheer brilliance

Joe Canning has a habitual way of moving across the hurling paddock, unlike any other we have ever seen. He is slower, more methodical than the average athlete. With camán propped on the right shoulder as his upright posture, after years of back ache, sees him track the play rather than seeking to soar with others in the air.

This all adds up to absolving Ronan Maher, his primary marker, of blame for what transpired in this dramatic, and at times beautiful All-Ireland semi-final.

Canning had moved away from Maher, out to the right wing, when the real damage was done.

It will be remembered as the Canning match. And that’s despite the 28-year-old being a statuesque, anonymous figure for long periods.

But Canning grew into this contest with the timing of a man intent on shaping his own legacy, on ensuring Galway touch Liam MacCarthy at least once during a career now in full bloom.

The ending was his alone. A free slashed from deep in Galway territory dropped short. Canning tracked the play. Johnny Coen regained the clearance out on the right sideline and somehow knew to stall and turn. From Loughrea to Portumna came ball from Coen to Canning.

The point that followed was magnificent and will last forever. Because of the sheer skill it required, because it killed Tipperary when a replay was promised.

“When he gets a ball in that position there is a good chance that it is going to go over,” said Galway manager Micheál Donoghue. “Big moments are defined by your big players. He really stood up to the mark.”

No argument about that anymore. He arrived at the exact moment he was needed to send Galway into a third All-Ireland final during the Joe Canning era.

“What a fantastic score Joe Canning pulled off,” said Tipperary manager Micheál Ryan. “Outstanding. He is a heart breaker but, I tell you, it is not his first time.”