IT Carlow make Fitzgibbon history after extra-time drama

IT Carlow 2-20 UCC 1-20 (after extra-time)

DJ Carey’s IT Carlow side reached their first Fitzgibbon Cup final after a pulsating extra-time epic was settled by Colin Dunford’s goal nine minutes from time.

It looked as if IT Carlow would waltz into today’s decider when Kilkenny’s Kevin Kelly netted for them six minutes from time to give them a five-point cushion. But John Power’s goal and two sweet points from Michael Breen meant 20 extra minutes was required to separate the teams.

This was an impressive show from IT Carlow from the start. They led 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time, were pegged back to 1-15 each at full-time, before they pulled clear in extra-time time thanks to Stephen Maher’s free taking and Dunford’s goal.

It was Maher who started the scoring for IT Carlow with a second minute free, and Rob O’Shea got UCC off the mark a minute later. But IT Carlow hit three points in row from Maher, Martin Kavanagh and Chris Bolger to lead 0-4 to 0-1 after 11 minutes.

O’Shea halted IT Carlow’s run with a point, but DJ Carey’s side had an impressive response and Maher and Bolger hit two points in a minute to stretch their lead to four.

Playing into a strong wind UCC were forced to rely on long range shots, mainly because the quality of IT Carlow’s tackling in numbers was so effective.

But the Cork students hit three frees – two from O’Shea and one from Anthony Spillane – to pull within one of their rival by the midway point. But Maher was on from from placed balls, while points from Michael Kavanagh and the impressive Jack Fagan meant they lead by 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

The respective number 15s hit points for their teams to start the second-half, but a couple of Maher frees gave IT Carlow a significant 0-13 to 0-9 lead by the 36th minute.

But UCC again came back strongly with four in a row to level the game 0-13 each by the 51st minute – three of those points came from O’Shea.

At the other end Maher and Bolger pushed IT Carlow two points ahead with six minutes remaining, but things got even better for the midlanders when Kevin Kelly hit the net with four minutes to go.

UCC looked a beaten side with that goal, but three minutes later John Power hit back with a goal for the Cork side, while two Breen points levelled the game and sent it to extra-time.

You might have expected that UCC would then power on to the win, but IT Carlow showed huge spirit, fought for every ball and two more Maher points and one from Kelly meant they led by one, 1-18 to 1-17 at the midway point.

But they key score of the game came in the first-minute of the second period. Kavanagh was brilliant in the build up, and his long handpass sent Dunford in on goal, and he made no error from close range. UCC did reply with a couple of points, but each time they did Maher and Bolger hit back to clinch victory.

IT Carlow: E Rowland (0-1, 1f); D Palmer, K Hannafin, R Brown; J Doyle, D Healy, D O’Hanlon; K Kelly (1-1), C Dunford |(1-0); C Dwyer, M Russell, M Kavanagh (0-2); J Fagan (0-1), S Maher (0-11, 6f, 2’65), C Bolger (0-4). Subs: T Nolan for Dunford (58 mins), C Dunford for Nolan (60 mins), T Nolan for Fagan (66 mins), J Fagan for Kelly (75 mins), M Redmond for Maher (75 mins).

UCC: J Berry; I Kenny, C Spillane, S Roche; S Kennedy, C Gleeson, R Cahalane; J Barron (0-2), M Breen (0-5); M O’Brien, T Devine (0-1), G O’Brien; A Cadagon (0-1), A Spillane (0-2), R O’Shea (0-7, 5f). Subs: J Power (1-1) for G O’Brien (h-t), C O’Leary for M O’Brien (39 mins), M O’Halloran for S Roche (39 mins), C Roche for Spillane (57 mins), M O’Connor (0-1) for Cahalane (67 mins), S Hegarty for Power (78 mins).

Referee: Barry Kelly (Westmeath).