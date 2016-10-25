How was Eoin Kelly not sent off in the Waterford hurling final?

Picture the scene: you’re just four minutes into a hurling county final, not a single point has been scored, but passions are running so high that you find yourself in a vicious brawl right under the nose of the umpire.

And it’s a one-sided brawl. One player is simply on top of another absolutely pummeling him.

Surely it’d be a flash of a red card, you’d be marching off the pitch and your county final would be over before the clock ticked past five minutes.

But this is GAA. As we all know, a brawl, no matter how one-sided, has only, can only and ever will only end in a yellow card for both players. Nothing more and nothing less.

Eoin Kelly and Barry Coughlan brawl

This classic scenario was played out on Sunday in the Waterford hurling final when Passage’s Eoin Kelly decided to take the mantra of ‘let him know you’re there’ a little too far when he clashed with Ballygunner’s Barry Coughlan.

Kelly pinned the Waterford full-back to the ground before delivering a flurry of punches.

Make sure to note the umpire doing his absolute utmost to stop the altercation...by holding out his hand in a calming manner.

Unsurprisingly that had no effect on the Kelly-Coughlan showdown.

As Kelly was torn off Coughlan by nearby Ballygunner players, he somehow managed to bring the opposition player’s helmet with him.

Both players were issued with yellow cards despite hurling rule 5.20 stating that it is a straight red card “to behave in any way which is dangerous to an opponent,including to deliberately pull on, take hold of a faceguard or any other part of an opponent’s helmet.”

You can make up your mind as to whether this was a bit lenient by checking out the video above.