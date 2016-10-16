Holders Cuala reach Dublin senior hurling final

Champions see off Lucan Sarsfields in a low scoring affair at Parnell Park on Sunday

Cuala’s Darragh O’Connell is tackled by Lucan’s Trevor Lee. Photograph: Inpho/Tommy Dickson

Cuala 0-13 Lucan Sarsfields 0-7

Holders Cuala advanced to the final of the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship when accounting for Lucan Sarsfields by six points at Parnell Park yesterday afternoon.

In a low-scoring first-half, the champions enjoyed a 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead with David Treacy accounting for five of those points while Nicky Kenny landed a glorious score late in the half.

Lucan struggled to make any impression in attack with their forward line held scoreless from play in the first-half with Kevin O’Reilly converting two frees to add to a fine score from centre-back Chris Crummey.

The second-half resumed in a similarly uninspiring fashion with the striking of both teams leaving a lot to be desired as Cuala increased their lead following points from Treacy and Darragh O’Connell.

Paul Crummey and Aidan Roche added points in riposte for Sarsfields but their challenge petered out for the final minutes as Cuala confirmed their progression thanks to late points from Sean Moran and Con O’Callaghan.

Cuala: S Brennan; S Timlin, Cian O’Callaghan, O Gough; J Sheanon, P Schutte, S Moran (0-1); J Malone, D O’Connell (0-1); C Waldron, C Cronin, D Treacy (0-9, eight frees); N Kenny (0-1), M Schutte, S Treacy. Subs: Con O’Callaghan (0-1) for S Treacy (33), C Sheanon for Waldron (59), B Fitzgerald for Con O’Callaghan (63), S Stapleton for O’Connell (64).

Lucan Sarsfields: K Roche; P Smith, B Aird, R Lambert; J Bellew, C Crummey (0-1), T Lee; J McCaffrey, J Byrne; K Fitzgerald, M McCaffrey, P Crummey (0-1); K O’Reilly (0-4, four frees), J Moran, A Roche (0-1). Subs: P Kelly for Moran (39), R Smith for Byrne (44), C Dowling for Fitzgerald (54), D Brennan for A Roche (59).

Referee: Sean Stack (Parnells)

