Glen Rovers edge Erin’s Own to retain Cork senior hurling title

County star Patrick Horgan helps secure a 27th title in front of 11,000 at Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork’s Stephen McDonnell in action for Glen Rovers’ Cork senior hurling final win over Erin’s Own. Photograph: Inpho

Cork’s Stephen McDonnell in action for Glen Rovers’ Cork senior hurling final win over Erin’s Own. Photograph: Inpho

 

Glen Rovers 0-19 Erin’s Own 2-11

Glen Rovers retained their Cork senior hurling title as they clinched their 27th title in a welter of excitement before a crowd of over 11,000 at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

And it was their Cork star Patrick Horgan who transformed the game after Erin’s Own edged 2-10 to 0-14 in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Horgan hit the Glen’s next five scores, including a beauty from play in the 57th minute to reclaim the lead at 0-17 to 2-10, and then crowned matters with the clinching point in injury-time.

Despite registering eight first-half wides, the Glen still managed to be control, when leading by 0-11 to 1-3 at the interval.

Erin’s Own’s prospects soared with a James O’Flynn goal after 20 minutes following a high delivery by Stephen Cronin.

It nudged them 1-3 to 0-5 in front, but they couldn’t build on it and the Glen showed all the style of champions by scoring six times without response.

The holders were grateful, though, for the quick thinking of goalkeeper Cathal Hickey, who darted off his line smartly to cut out a cross from O’Flynn which could have yielded a second goal.

But, it was all the Glen on the run-in to the break, Horgan pointing three times and the impressive Dean Brosnan also finding the range as they gained a stranglehold on the tie.

The pattern remained the same on the resumption with the champions seemingly in control until Erin’s Own plundered a second goal after 40 minutes.

A strong run from Colm Coakley created the chance for captain Maurice O’Carroll to score and reduce the deficit to two points.

That triggered a run of four Eoghan Murphy points, including three from frees to turn the game on its head.

The Glen’s renowned battling qualities surfaced again, however, with Horgan in the vanguard.

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; C Healy, S McDonnell, G Moylan; D Dooling, B Moylan, G Callanan, captain; D Cronin, D Noonan; D Brosnan (0-4), P Horgan (0-12, six frees, one ‘65), D Cunningham; C Dorris (0-2), C O’Brien (0-1), D Busteed. Subs: M Dooley for O’Brien 44 mins, G Kennefick for Busteed 45 mins, E O’Connell for Dorris 59 mins

Erin’s Own: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, J Sheehan; S Cronin, S Murphy, C O’Mahony (0-2); A Power, S Kelly; R O’Flynn, C Coakley, K Murphy; E Murphy (0-8, five frees, one ‘65), J O’Flynn (1-0), M O’Carroll (1-1), captain. Subs: M Collins for Kelly half-time, C O’Callaghan for O’Flynn 43 mins

Referee: J Larkin (Cork)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.