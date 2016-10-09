Glen Rovers edge Erin’s Own to retain Cork senior hurling title

Glen Rovers 0-19 Erin’s Own 2-11

Glen Rovers retained their Cork senior hurling title as they clinched their 27th title in a welter of excitement before a crowd of over 11,000 at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

And it was their Cork star Patrick Horgan who transformed the game after Erin’s Own edged 2-10 to 0-14 in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Horgan hit the Glen’s next five scores, including a beauty from play in the 57th minute to reclaim the lead at 0-17 to 2-10, and then crowned matters with the clinching point in injury-time.

Despite registering eight first-half wides, the Glen still managed to be control, when leading by 0-11 to 1-3 at the interval.

Erin’s Own’s prospects soared with a James O’Flynn goal after 20 minutes following a high delivery by Stephen Cronin.

It nudged them 1-3 to 0-5 in front, but they couldn’t build on it and the Glen showed all the style of champions by scoring six times without response.

The holders were grateful, though, for the quick thinking of goalkeeper Cathal Hickey, who darted off his line smartly to cut out a cross from O’Flynn which could have yielded a second goal.

But, it was all the Glen on the run-in to the break, Horgan pointing three times and the impressive Dean Brosnan also finding the range as they gained a stranglehold on the tie.

The pattern remained the same on the resumption with the champions seemingly in control until Erin’s Own plundered a second goal after 40 minutes.

A strong run from Colm Coakley created the chance for captain Maurice O’Carroll to score and reduce the deficit to two points.

That triggered a run of four Eoghan Murphy points, including three from frees to turn the game on its head.

The Glen’s renowned battling qualities surfaced again, however, with Horgan in the vanguard.

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; C Healy, S McDonnell, G Moylan; D Dooling, B Moylan, G Callanan, captain; D Cronin, D Noonan; D Brosnan (0-4), P Horgan (0-12, six frees, one ‘65), D Cunningham; C Dorris (0-2), C O’Brien (0-1), D Busteed. Subs: M Dooley for O’Brien 44 mins, G Kennefick for Busteed 45 mins, E O’Connell for Dorris 59 mins

Erin’s Own: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, J Sheehan; S Cronin, S Murphy, C O’Mahony (0-2); A Power, S Kelly; R O’Flynn, C Coakley, K Murphy; E Murphy (0-8, five frees, one ‘65), J O’Flynn (1-0), M O’Carroll (1-1), captain. Subs: M Collins for Kelly half-time, C O’Callaghan for O’Flynn 43 mins

Referee: J Larkin (Cork)