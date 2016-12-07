Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mick Roche dies, aged 73

Three-time All Ireland winner Mick Roche has passed away at the age of 73, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.

The Tipp great as a native of Carrick-on-Suir and played his club hurling for Carrick Davins, with whom he won a pair of Tipperary senior hurling titles.

The centre-back’s finest moments came in 1964, 1965 and 1971 when he claimed his three All-Ireland medals with the Premier County.

Roche retired in 1974 after making 27 championship appearances including captaining Tipperary to the 1967 and 1968 All-Ireland finals where they were beaten by Kilkenny and Wexford respectively.

He ended his career with three All-Ireland medals, five Munsters, three National Leagues and three Railway Cups.

Tipperary County Board Chairman Michael Bourke paid tribute to the late Mick Roche on hearing of his passing – “I like the whole of the hurling world is rocked with the news of the untimely passing of Mick Roche. Not only was Mick a legend who carried that tag with great humility, he was a colossus who earned tremendous respect from his peers and even from those who never had the privilege of playing with or against a giant of our game. His influence in Tipperary’s success in the sixties and also in the seventy one All-Ireland Final is incalculable and his loss will resonate for a long time.

“On behalf of Tipperary County Board and all Tipperary supporters, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Mary, daughters Elaine and Siobhan and son Michael on the very sad passing of a husband and father. I extend that sympathy to all his colleagues and friends in Carrick Davins as well as those in and around the Horse & Jockey where Mick lived.”