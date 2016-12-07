Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mick Roche dies, aged 73

The centre-back won three championship titles with his county as well as five Munsters

Mick Roche has passed away at the age of 73, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.

Mick Roche has passed away at the age of 73, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.

 

Three-time All Ireland winner Mick Roche has passed away at the age of 73, Tipperary GAA have confirmed.

The Tipp great as a native of Carrick-on-Suir and played his club hurling for Carrick Davins, with whom he won a pair of Tipperary senior hurling titles.

The centre-back’s finest moments came in 1964, 1965 and 1971 when he claimed his three All-Ireland medals with the Premier County.

Roche retired in 1974 after making 27 championship appearances including captaining Tipperary to the 1967 and 1968 All-Ireland finals where they were beaten by Kilkenny and Wexford respectively.

He ended his career with three All-Ireland medals, five Munsters, three National Leagues and three Railway Cups.

Tipperary County Board Chairman Michael Bourke paid tribute to the late Mick Roche on hearing of his passing – “I like the whole of the hurling world is rocked with the news of the untimely passing of Mick Roche. Not only was Mick a legend who carried that tag with great humility, he was a colossus who earned tremendous respect from his peers and even from those who never had the privilege of playing with or against a giant of our game. His influence in Tipperary’s success in the sixties and also in the seventy one All-Ireland Final is incalculable and his loss will resonate for a long time.

“On behalf of Tipperary County Board and all Tipperary supporters, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Mary, daughters Elaine and Siobhan and son Michael on the very sad passing of a husband and father. I extend that sympathy to all his colleagues and friends in Carrick Davins as well as those in and around the Horse & Jockey where Mick lived.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.