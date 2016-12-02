Eoin Larkin retires after career he ‘could only have dreamed of’

The 2008 Hurler of the Year retires after 12 years with the Kilkenny senior hurlers

Updated: Fri, Dec 2, 2016, 15:28
Seán Moran

Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin in action during this year’s All-Ireland final. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin in action during this year’s All-Ireland final. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

The drum roll continues for Kilkenny with the departure of yet another member of the county’s most successful generation.

Eoin Larkin accumulated eight All-Ireland medals in a career that began in 2005 and his retirement leaves Richie Hogan as the only player still active to have started in the 2009 All-Ireland win over Tipperary, which marked Kilkenny’s first four-in-a-row – only the second in hurling history.

Larkin, who was 32 last July came to national prominence as a leading light in the All-Ireland winning campaign of his club, James Stephens in 2005.

A versatile player, who lined out all around the attack and even at times at centrefield, Larkin furthermore won 10 Leinster titles and six league medals. He was individually rewarded with two All Stars in 2008 and ‘09, being also named Hurler of the Year in ‘08.

In 2012 he captained the county to victory in the All-Ireland replay against Galway.

“After due consideration I have decided that now is the right time for me to announce my Intercounty retirement,” he announced on Friday through the Kilkenny county board. “I have enjoyed 12 of the best years of my life with success I could only have dreamed of.

“I am content to walk away now knowing I gave everything I could for myself but also the team every time I walked out on the training pitch or pulled on a Kilkenny jersey.”

He thanked his parents for their support and his father for bringing him to “training and matches and never hesitated when I asked ‘could we go for a few pucks’”.

He continued: “I can never thank my wife Anne enough for the last 12 years of support, advice and often a little pick me up when things weren’t going so well. I also want to thank my children Mark, Holly and Ellie for their support and understanding for what I loved doing. It is certainly payback time now.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.