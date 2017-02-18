Dublin run out easy winners over Cork despite Crummey dismissal

Cork 1-14 Dublin 2-19

A fired-up Dublin side survived the dismissal of Chris Crummey after 56 minutes to register a superb win over Cork in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

Inspired by Eoghan O’Donnell in defence, Dublin’s youngsters showed too much fire and craft for a shell-shocked home side with Donal Burke proving a revelation up front.

After falling behind early on in the first half, Dublin stunned Cork by scoring 1-8 without reply during a devastating 11-minute spell.

They were boosted by a somewhat fortunate Ryan O’Dwyer goal after 16 minutes, when Crummey’s long-range shot deflected off his hand past Anthony Nash.

The goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving Burke’s 25th-minute penalty, though the Dublin attacker converted a resulting 65 for a 1-9 to 0-5 lead.

Cork responded with a goal five minutes later, captain Alan Cadogan passing to Luke Meade, who sent Shane Kingston clear for a well-taken score.

Dublin claimed the closing point of the half, courtesy of a fine Ryan McBride point, 1-11 to 1-7 at the interval.

On the resumption Dublin pounced for a second goal after 40 minutes, Burke pulling on the ball across the face of the Cork posts for Eoin Conroy to crash home, 2-12 to 1-9.

Dublin’s lead increased to nine points after 53 minutes, when O’Dwyer, Chris Bennett and Eamon Dillon scored before they were reduced to 14 men following Crummey’s second yellow card.

And while Cork responded with three points of their own, their night was summed up by Horgan missing his fourth close-range free as the Rebels chalked up 14 wides in all.

CORK: A Nash; K Burke, C Spillane, D Griffin; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman (0-2, one free, one 65); B Cooper, D Kearney; S Harnedy, L Meade (0-2), S Kingston (1-2); A Cadogan, (0-1), P Horgan (0-6, five frees), D Fitzgibbon.

Subs: D Cahalane for Spillane (inj, 24 mins), S McDonnell for Griffin (half-time), C Lehane (0-1) for Fitzgibbon (44 mins), P Haughney for Kearney (49 mins).

DUBLIN: G Maguire; J Madden, S Barrett, E O’Donnell; B Quinn, C Crummy (0-1), L Rushe; E Dillon (0-1), N McMorrow; E Conroy (1-2), R McBride (0-2), C Conway (0-1); F McGibb (0-1), R O’Dwyer (1-1), D Burke (0-8, four frees, one from a 65).

Subs: C Bennett (0-1) for Quinn (49 mins), C MacGabhann for Conway (59 mins), C O’Sullivan (0-1) for O’Dwyer (61 mins), F Whitely for Dillon (66 mins), D Fox for Burke (72 mins).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).