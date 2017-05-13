Dublin and Kilkenny to contest Leinster minor hurling final

Dublin and Kilkenny will meet in the final of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship after respective wins over Wexford and Laois on Saturday afternoon.

Holders Dublin withstood a late rally from Wexford to register a deserved 0-20 to 1-14 success in Parnell Park.

It was Dublin that dominated the first half and they would have been disappointed to enter the break with just a 0-10 to 0-6 lead given the control that exerted for the large part.

Seán Currie struck seven points for the hosts during that period of control but the visitors remained in contention thanks to Ross Banville, who fired over all six scores with five coming from frees.

The Dubs moved further ahead with Liam Murphy chipping in with two superb scores but were pegged back as Jack Cullen found the net in the 42nd minute.

However, Dublin responded well through scores from Mark Grogan, Currie and David Keogh with Banville’s 13 points proving in vain for Wexford.

It proved far more straightforward in O’Moore Park as Kilkenny cruised past Laois on a 6-21 to 0-9 scoreline.

Adrian Mullen’s third-minute goal set the visitors on course for a 1-8 to 0-6 interval lead and the home cause was undermined further by the 31st minute sending off of Liam Delaney.

The contest ran away from Laois at the three-quarter mark as they conceded goals to John Dowd and Seán Ryan and it became a rout by the end following further Kilkenny goals by Jesse Roberts, Niall Brassil and substitute Daithí Barron.

DUBLIN: C O’Donoghue; T Glynn, B McHugh, A Dunphy; M Grogan (0-1), L Walsh, L Gannon; B Coffey, D Ó Floinn (0-2); E O’Neill, E Allen, D Keogh (0-1); L Murphy (0-4), K Desmond, S Currie (0-12, seven frees).

Subs: J Byrne for Desmond (half-time), M Murphy for Ó Floinn (48 mins), S Lambe for Allen (51 mins), E O’Donnell for Keogh (62 mins).

WEXFORD: J Henebery; C Scallan, G Sheehan, C O’Connor; M Codd, E Molloy, J Meyler; K Firman, E O’Leary; C McGuckin, D Doyle, S Nolan; J Devereux, J Cullen (1-1), R Banville (0-13, 12 frees).

Subs: T White for Firman and S Wall for Doyle (40 mins), E Dunbar for McGuckin (48 mins), E Murphy for Nolan (51 mins).

KILKENNY: D Mason; T Ronan, M Carey, D Walsh; J Brennan, C Flynn, J Molloy; E O’Shea (0-1), N Brassil (1-3); J Roberts (1-2), J Dowd (1-2), J Ryan (0-2); E Cody, A Mullen (1-8, three frees), S Ryan (1-2).

Subs: J Kelly for Cody (47 mins), D Barron (1-1) for S Ryan (48 mins), B Staunton for Flynn, N Brennan for J Ryan ( both 55 mins).

LAOIS: C Dunne; D Breen, J Maher, D Conway; R Murphy, P Delaney, E O’Connor; PJ Daly, L Senior; C Comerford (0-1), L Delaney, D Comerford (0-1); J Keyes (0-1), O Bennett (0-6, six frees), J Phelan.

Subs: J McCormack for Murphy (24 mins), P Dunne for D Comerford (47 mins), O Phelan for Daly (48 mins), B McGinley for J Phelan (51 mins).