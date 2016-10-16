Dominant Kilmacud Crokes ease into Dublin senior hurling final

Oisin O’Rorke scores 1-11 to set up comfortable win over O’Toole’s at Parnell Park

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Kilmacud’s Ross O’Carroll battles with Ger O’Meara of O’Tooles during Kilmacud’s Dublin senior hurling championship semi-final win. Photograph: Inpho

Kilmacud’s Ross O’Carroll battles with Ger O’Meara of O’Tooles during Kilmacud’s Dublin senior hurling championship semi-final win. Photograph: Inpho

 

Kilmacud Crokes 2-19 O’Toole’s 0-13

First-half goals from Oisin O’Rorke and Ross O’Carroll set Kilmacud Crokes on course for a comfortable twelve point victory over O’Toole’s in their Dublin Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Parnell Park.

After Niall Athur had opened up an early two point lead for O’Toole’s, O’Rorke pounced from close range in the 12th minute following a long ball down the middle by O’Carroll.

It was O’Carroll’s turn to find the net in injury time as he raced onto Fergal Whitely’s pinpoint pass to fire unerringly beyond Brendan McLoughlin from ten yards.

Crokes enjoyed a 2-10 to 0-7 interval advantage and although both Niall Arthur and Andy Morris added early second-half points for O’Toole’s, they never looked likely to pierce the Kilmacud defence for whom full-back Ronan Walsh shone.

O’Rorke took his personal tally to 1-11 by the final whistle with O’Toole’s disappointment compounded by the late dismissal of corner-back Ciaran Gethings.

Kilmacud Crokes: M Collins; N Corcoran, R Walsh, J Clinton; B O’Carroll, J Doughan, R Murphy; C Mac Gabhann, N Ó Riordain; R O’Carroll (1-2), R O’Dwyer (0-2), F Whitely (0-1); O O’Rorke (1-11, nine frees), S McGrath, B O’Rorke (0-2). Subs: D Mulligan (0-1) for Murphy (19), R O’Loughlin for Ó Riordáin (half-time), A Considine for Whitely (44), D Kelly for McGrath (50), L McMullan for B O’Rorke (56).

O’Toole’s: B McLoughlin; C Gethings, P Brennan, C Mulligan; M Carton, K Ryan, M Cunningham; G Arthur (0-1), G O’Meara; C Carton, N Arthur (0-9, seven frees), P Carton (0-1); G Morris, L Ryan (0-1), P Donoghue. Subs: A Morris (0-1) for G Morris and C Kimmage for Cunningham (half-time), R Walker for Donoghue (48), A Lynch for C Carton (53).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.