Dominant Kilmacud Crokes ease into Dublin senior hurling final

Kilmacud Crokes 2-19 O’Toole’s 0-13

First-half goals from Oisin O’Rorke and Ross O’Carroll set Kilmacud Crokes on course for a comfortable twelve point victory over O’Toole’s in their Dublin Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Parnell Park.

After Niall Athur had opened up an early two point lead for O’Toole’s, O’Rorke pounced from close range in the 12th minute following a long ball down the middle by O’Carroll.

It was O’Carroll’s turn to find the net in injury time as he raced onto Fergal Whitely’s pinpoint pass to fire unerringly beyond Brendan McLoughlin from ten yards.

Crokes enjoyed a 2-10 to 0-7 interval advantage and although both Niall Arthur and Andy Morris added early second-half points for O’Toole’s, they never looked likely to pierce the Kilmacud defence for whom full-back Ronan Walsh shone.

O’Rorke took his personal tally to 1-11 by the final whistle with O’Toole’s disappointment compounded by the late dismissal of corner-back Ciaran Gethings.

Kilmacud Crokes: M Collins; N Corcoran, R Walsh, J Clinton; B O’Carroll, J Doughan, R Murphy; C Mac Gabhann, N Ó Riordain; R O’Carroll (1-2), R O’Dwyer (0-2), F Whitely (0-1); O O’Rorke (1-11, nine frees), S McGrath, B O’Rorke (0-2). Subs: D Mulligan (0-1) for Murphy (19), R O’Loughlin for Ó Riordáin (half-time), A Considine for Whitely (44), D Kelly for McGrath (50), L McMullan for B O’Rorke (56).

O’Toole’s: B McLoughlin; C Gethings, P Brennan, C Mulligan; M Carton, K Ryan, M Cunningham; G Arthur (0-1), G O’Meara; C Carton, N Arthur (0-9, seven frees), P Carton (0-1); G Morris, L Ryan (0-1), P Donoghue. Subs: A Morris (0-1) for G Morris and C Kimmage for Cunningham (half-time), R Walker for Donoghue (48), A Lynch for C Carton (53).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra)