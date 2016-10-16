Davy Fiztgerald watches Oulart-the-Ballagh defend Wexford title

Oulart-the-Ballagh 0-17 Cloughbawn 1-11

Where the season takes this Oulart-the-Ballagh team remains to be seen but another clinical finish saw them emerge with an eventual three point victory over Cloughbawn in the Wexford senior hurling championship final at Wexford Park on Sunday afternoon.

However, the three point winning margin does not give a true picture of the holders dominance in the final quarter as Cloughbawn struck for the games only goal through Martin Kehoe in additional time. It can be argued that Cloughbawn failed to turn their spells of pressure into scores but it was the guile and experience of the reigning champions which won out in the end, as they lifted the title for the thirteenth time.

Wexford’s new Manager Davy Fitzgerald was an interested spectator with the former Clare manager given a warm reception as he took his place in the stand.

It will be interesting to hear what his thoughts were on a first Wexford final but he must have been impressed by the champions display, particularly in the final quarter.

After Rory Jacob and Connal Flood had exchanged opening points it was the accurate Nicky Kirwan who stretched his side into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the end of the opening quarter. After trailing by two points it was Cloughbawn playing into the breeze who put in a storming finish to the half adding points through Connal Flood, Harry Kehoe and Bob Whitty, to lead 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Two early second half pointed frees from Rory Jacob had the champions back in front as they extended into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead by the thirty-eight minute. Harry Kehoe with a free and 65 left the minimum separating the sides, 0-10 to 0-9, and when Alan Carton had the sides level, 0-10 each entering the final quarter, the large crowd were setting themselves up for a possible shock.

Again the firepower of Oulart-the-Ballagh became evident in the final quarter as they struck back for excellent points from Eoin Moore, Garrett Sinnott, Tommy Storey, Peter Murphy and Dessie Mythen to power their way to a thirteenth title.

Manager Frank Flannery felt that it was his sides experience which won out in the end.

‘We struggled for periods of the first half but once we opened up the game in the final quarter we managed the crucial scores. Fair play to Cloughbawn they put up a huge fight but we are delighted to now go forward and defend our provincial title.’

Oulart-the-Ballagh: C O’Leary; A Roche, K Rossiter, B Kehoe; M Jacob, P Roche, S Murphy; D Redmond (0-1), E Moore (0-1); D Mythen (0-2), T Storey (0-1), P Murphy (0-1); R Jacob (0-6, 5f), G Sinnott (0-1), N Kirwan (0-4 frees). Subs: M Doyle for Kirwan (inj. ht), D Morton for P Roche (inj. 33); K Sheridan for M Jacob (39); M Og Storey for Mythe (45), B O’Connor for P Murphy (58).

Cloughbawn: N Carton; M J Furlong, T furlong, G Murphy; D Murphy, C Kehoe, B Kehoe; B Carton, P Cullen; H Kehoe (0-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1, 65), A Carton (0-1), C Flood (0-2); M Kehoe (1-0), P Foley, R Whitty (0-2). Sub: B Wickham for Foley (56).

Referee: J Heffernan (Blackwater).