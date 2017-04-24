Davy Fitzgerald will not appeal eight-week ban

Davy Fitzgerald has accepted his eight-week ban handed down by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, deciding not to make an appeal.

The Wexford manager will be banned from coaching duty until at least after a possible Leinster semi-final, following his clash with Tipperary’s Jason Forde on the pitch during the league semi-final eight days ago.

Fitzgerald had the right to take the case to the Central Hearings Committee and later to the Appeals Committee, if required, but a statement from the county board says that a decision has been taken not to do so.

The statement reads:

“The County Board, and all Wexford GAA supporters, are fully supportive of Davy Fitzgerald as our senior hurling manager. Wexford people fully understand that Davy brings 100% commitment and a real passion to his coaching and it is this which makes him such an outstanding manager. We are very proud of the tremendous work he and his backroom team have put into the senior hurling squad. That work is already bearing fruit with promotion to Division 1A achieved and a real spring in the step of all GAA followers in the county.

“It is considered that the penalty imposed for Davy’s pitch encroachment is harsh and that arguments could be made for a lessening of the penalty. Indeed, it is not unknown for other similar penalties to have been nullified after appeals and legal processes. However, this decision has been reached after detailed discussion with Davy and is being taken in the broader interests of the game and of the senior hurling team. In accepting the penalty, the focus of attention can now turn elsewhere and the GAA family in Wexford can return to strengthening our games and our teams.”