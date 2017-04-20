Davy Fitzgerald receives eight week ban after Nowlan Park fracas

The Wexford manager came onto the pitch and clash with Tipperary’s Jason Forde

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald has been banned from the touchline for eight weeks following clashes on the pitch with Tipperary players during Sunday’s league semi-final.

As reported in The Irish Times on Tuesday, the eight-week suspension keeps him off the sideline for Wexford’s opening championship match against one of the Leinster round-robin qualifiers, scheduled for Saturday 27th May and also should they win, the semi-final against provincial champions Kilkenny, scheduled for 10th June.

Fitzgerald has been charged under Rule 7.2 (c) IIa which covers any type of physical interference with an opposing player or team official.

The former Clare manager was seen on the field jostling with Tipperary’s Jason Forde after running on in the aftermath of Tipp’s 18th-minute second goal during the build-up to which Wexford’s James Breen was clearly fouled.

Seen by a wide audience the pitch incursion attracted negative publicity for the GAA and Fitzgerald arguably made matters worse for himself by appearing to suggest that the action was calculated.

“When Tipp start to get a blitz on you, you just have to – just try to make sure I could lift my lads a small bit. I was hoping they might respond a small bit more. They responded after that which was no harm with a bit of fight.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.