Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as new Wexford hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald has been confirmed as the new Wexford hurling manager on a three-year term, taking over from Liam Dunne.

Fitzgerald stepped down from the Clare hurling job in September after four years in charge after players were divided on whether they wanted to the see the former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper take charge for a fifth year.

The 45-year-old Fitzgerald provisionally accepted the Wexford job at a meeting in Portloaise on Thursday with the six-member Wexford Senior Hurling Management Selection Committee ahead of Friday’s special meeting of the Wexford County Board at the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy. His backroom team is yet to be confirmed.

A Wexford County Board statement detailed the appointment process.

“The Selection Committee members interviewed many contenders for the role during the previous two weeks, and were most impressed by Fitzgerald, who recently departed the managerial role in his native Clare. He was their unanimous choice as new Wexford manager, and he provisionally accepted the role on Thursday night, pending approval at Friday night’s County Board meeting.

“The appointment is for a three-year term, with a review to take place after year two.”

Fitzgerald gave his reaction, saying: “I am really excited about this opportunity with Wexford, and I was honoured to be asked to accept the job. It’s a new challenge for me, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

County Board chairman, Diarmuid Devereux, said: “On behalf of Wexford County Board and Wexford GAA supporters, I welcome Davy to County Wexford. He is an ideal fit for our young senior hurling squad, and I am excited about the prospects for the future. The initial aim will be for Wexford to move from Division 1B of the National Hurling League up to Division 1A, and then to build on that.”