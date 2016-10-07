Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as new Wexford hurling manager

Former Clare boss agrees three-year term with Model County

Davy Fitzgerald has been named as the new Wexford hurling manager on a three-year term. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Davy Fitzgerald has been named as the new Wexford hurling manager on a three-year term. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Davy Fitzgerald has been confirmed as the new Wexford hurling manager on a three-year term, taking over from Liam Dunne.

Fitzgerald stepped down from the Clare hurling job in September after four years in charge after players were divided on whether they wanted to the see the former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper take charge for a fifth year.

The 45-year-old Fitzgerald provisionally accepted the Wexford job at a meeting in Portloaise on Thursday with the six-member Wexford Senior Hurling Management Selection Committee ahead of Friday’s special meeting of the Wexford County Board at the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy. His backroom team is yet to be confirmed.

A Wexford County Board statement detailed the appointment process.

“The Selection Committee members interviewed many contenders for the role during the previous two weeks, and were most impressed by Fitzgerald, who recently departed the managerial role in his native Clare. He was their unanimous choice as new Wexford manager, and he provisionally accepted the role on Thursday night, pending approval at Friday night’s County Board meeting.

“The appointment is for a three-year term, with a review to take place after year two.”

Fitzgerald gave his reaction, saying: “I am really excited about this opportunity with Wexford, and I was honoured to be asked to accept the job. It’s a new challenge for me, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

County Board chairman, Diarmuid Devereux, said: “On behalf of Wexford County Board and Wexford GAA supporters, I welcome Davy to County Wexford. He is an ideal fit for our young senior hurling squad, and I am excited about the prospects for the future. The initial aim will be for Wexford to move from Division 1B of the National Hurling League up to Division 1A, and then to build on that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.