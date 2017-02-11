Cork hurlers make it six on the bounce with convincing win over Clare

Cork 0-21 Clare 1-11

Cork hurling’s revival gained further momentum with an encouraging opening win over champions Clare before a crowd of 5,752 at a freezing Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday night.

They survived the concession of a first-half injury time goal and Clare star Tony Kelly missing a penalty in the opening play of the second-half to run out comfortable winners.

Cork had too much pace and finishing ability in attack where captain for the night, Alan Cadogan, and Shane Kingston, took the Banner defence for 0-8 between them from play.

The industrious Daniel Kearney reflected Cork’s appetite for the contest and while Kelly tried hardest for Clare on the resumption the home side were always in control.

Clare did capitalise on a loose cross-field pass by Patrick Horgan entering injury-time, when John Conlon intercepted and sent Kelly racing through.

Cork keeper Anthony Nash brilliantly stopped his piledriver, but Podge Collins reacted quickest to the rebound to usher the ball over the line and give his side a much needed boost, trailing by 0-8 to 1-3 after playing with the strong wind.

Nash and Kelly squared up again in the opening minute of the second-half after Collins was fouled by Colm Spillane but the keeper stopped the poorly struck penalty before denying Aaron Shanagher in the follow up.

Cork took plenty of encouragement from this escape to reel off five points in quick succession, including a superb Kearney effort after 47 minutes following a determined run from defence by centre-back Mark Ellis.

Kelly kept Clare in touch and Shane O’Donnell and Collins always looked threatening in possession, forcing Nash and company to some last ditch defending to prevent a second Clare goal.

But, Cork’s ability to pick off points from all distances and angles kept the scoreboard ticking along with another newcomer Luke Meade and substitute Dean Brosnan wrapping up proceedings.

CORK: A Nash; K Burke, C Spillane, D Griffin; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper (0-1), D Kearney (0-2); S Harnedy (0-1), L Meade (0-2), S Kingston (0-4); A Cadogan (0-4), captain, P Horgan (0-5 four from frees), D Fitzgibbon (0-1).

Subs: C O’Leary for Ellis 60 mins, R O’Flynn for Fitzgibbon 61 mins, L McLoughlin for Cooper and P Haughney for Kearney 67 mins, D Brosnan (0-1) for Kingston 72 mins.

CLARE: D Tuohy; J Browne, C Dillon, S Morey; B Bugler, C Cleary, J Shanahan; S Golden, T Kelly (0-6), captain; J Conlon (0-1), P Collins (1-1), C Malone; A Shanagher (0-1), D Reidy (0-2, one from a free, one from a ‘65), S O’Donnell.

Subs: J McCarthy for Reidy half-time, D Fitzgerald for Golden 45 mins, A Cunningham for Conlon 61 mins.

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).