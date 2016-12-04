Con O’Callaghan leads Cuala to first Leinster title

Cuala 3-19 O’Loughlin Gaels 1-16

In the end it was a nine point win but in doing so Cuala became the first Dublin club to claim the Leinster club hurling title in 36 years when they defeated O’Loughlin Gaels at O’Moore Park on Sunday.

It turned out to be an easier than expected win for the Dublin side as their rampant attack tormented the O’Loughlin defence, led by Con O’Callaghan.

His 1-4, as well as goals from Colm Cronin and Mark Schutte and a huge 11 points from David Treacy, were enough to see the two-in-a-row Dublin champions home.

Danny Loughnane’s well-taken goal in the 57th minute gave O’Loughlins some hope but Cuala were strong defensively and it was Schutte’s late strike that sealed the win.

Seán Moran’s full report from O’Moore Park to follow...