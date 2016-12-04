Ciarán Carey resigns as Kerry hurling manager

Limerick native’s decision takes county board by surprise

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Ciarán Carey: it is believed that problems arose with some of the squad and he decided to step down. Photograph: Inpho

Limerick native Ciarán Carey has stepped down as Kerry senior hurling manager in a surprise move after serving only one year of his two-year term.

Carey who helped to keep Kerry in Division 1B had indicated that he was willing to stay on but it is believed that problems arose with some of the squad and decided to walk away.

However officially the reason given in statement released by the County Board on Sunday evening the reason given was increased work commitments by Carey. However sources close to the executive have expressed deep disappointment at the turn of events and also admitted that it maybe the new year before a replacement is found.

Statement

The following statement has been issued by the Limerick man: “Due to increased work commitments, I am unable to give the necessary time required to manage the Kerry senior hurling team for the coming season. I wish to thank my management team, the full panel of players and the backroom team for their support and commitment in delivering a very successful 2016 season which resulted in Kerry maintaining their Division 1B Allianz League and Senior Championship status.

I also wish to thank the Kerry County Board for their full support and provision of all the necessary backup required to perform the job. Finally, I would like to wish the Kerry players the very best for the coming season.”

