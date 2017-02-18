Carrickshock’s seam of quality helps secure All-Ireland crown

Kilkenny side take intermediate title with big win over Ahascragh-Fohenagh

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Carrickshock players celebrate their victory over Ahascragh-Fohenagh in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Carrickshock players celebrate their victory over Ahascragh-Fohenagh in the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

 

Carrickshock (Kilkenny) 2-15 Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) 0-6

A Carrickshock side fortified by a handful of Kilkenny legends coasted to a convincing victory in the All-Ireland Club IHC final at Croke Park.

Richie Power, Michael Rice, John Tennyson and John Power brought their considerable class and big-game experience to familiar surroundings, and proceeded to turn on the style, just as they have done many times at HQ.

In control from the very start, when Richie Power fired over a couple of points, they played within themselves throughout the opening half, and it was only a penalty, netted by goalkeeper Jamie Power on 23 minutes, that gave them a measure of comfort at the break, by which time they led 1-6 to 0-2.

Cathal Mannion ploughed a lone furrow up front for Ahascragh-Fohenagh, and finished with all but one of their scores.

Damien Walsh rounded goalkeeper Donal Kelly to slide home a second goal soon after the restart, and Richie Power laid on an exhibition of long-range finishing from play as the margin swelled.

It could have been a greater defeat for the Galway men had Kelly not pulled off a superb save from Darragh Brennan.

CARRICKSHOCK: J Power (1-0, pen); D Franks, J Dalton, J Grace; J Cahill, J Tennyson, N Tennyson; B O’Donovan, M Rice (0-1); J Power (0-2), R Power (0-6, one free), D Walsh (1-1); K Farrell (0-2, two frees), D Brennan (0-1), M O’Dwyer (0-1).

Subs: J Butler for O’Donovan (38 mins), S Power for Brennan (53 mins), P Tennyson (0-1) for Cahill (58 mins), J Murphy for Grace (59 mins), M Rohan for O’Dwyer (59 mins).

AHASCRAGH-FOHENAGH: D Kelly; B Kilroy, J Kelly, P Gavin; JP Egan, P Mannion, J Finnerty; S Kelly, L Tully; L Cosgrove (0-1), S Smyth, E Delaney, F Donnellan; C Mannion (0-5, three frees), R Kelly, M Kelly.

Subs: S Connelly for Donnellan (h/t), E O Ceallaigh for M Kelly (42 mins), C Cosgrove for Delaney (50 mins), S Smyth for R Kelly (54 mins).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.