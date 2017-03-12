Canning back in business as Galway finishes in style

Allianz Hurling Division 1B

Kerry 0-12 Galway 1-22

Galway duly delivered in the second-half of this AHL Division 1B game at the Austin Stack Park Tralee on Sunday afternoon but Kerry did not exactly roll over, displaying commitment and grit that was admirable in the extreme.

The game signalled the return of the great Joe Canning after his lengthy lay off due to injury and he did not disappoint: scoring 0-9, from frees and play, he got sharper as the game progressed. He also should have been credited a goal when his bullet like drive beat Martin Stackpoole all ends up, hit the keeper’s hurl inside in the net and came back out, but the umpires never saw it!

Goal

Kerry frustrated a below par Galway in the first-half and Galway led by just three points, as Padraig Brehony’s fired home a 34th minute goal to give his side a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead. Jordan Conway had fired over two superb points for Kerry while Shane Nolan converted 0-4 from frees with Paul Flaherty, Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning notching 0-2 apiece but it was far from vintage fare from the visitors.

Canning and Mannion punished Kerry in the second period with the wind but Daniel Collins and the Kerry defence were chasing down every Galway player and the Tribesmen led by just 1-12 to 0-9 after 55 minutes.

Shane Nolan top-scored for the Kingdom with six frees, but they struggled against a strong breeze in the second-half. Despite heroic defending, Galway outscored the home side by 0-10 to 0-3 in the final 15 minutes with Jordan Conway catching the eye for Kingdom.

KERRY: M Stackpoole; J O’Connor, R Horgan , S Weir; D Collins , B Murphy, D Dineen; J Goulding , P O’Connor; S Nolan (0-6f), P Kelly, C Harty (0-1); J Conway (0-2), P Boyle (0-1), J Buckley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subs: B O’Leary (0-1) for P Kelly (43), T Murnane for P Boyle (53), K Carmody (0-1) for P O’Connor (61), T O’Connor for J Goulding (66), J Godley for J Buckley (70).

GALWAY: J Skehill; P Mannion, P Killeen, J Grealish; Daithí Burke (0-1), A Tuohy, G McInerney (0-1); J Coen, P Brehony (1-0); David Burke, N Burke (0-2), P Flaherty (0-2); S Maloney (0-1), J Canning (0-9 (6f)), C Mannion (0-5).

Subs: M Donohoe for J Grealish (h/t), C Cooney for S Moloney (53), C Whelan (0-1) for P Flaherty (53).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)