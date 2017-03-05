Brian Cody’s Kilkenny remind everyone they’re not dead yet

Kilkenny 0-22 Cork 0-15

So grim was the pre-match prognosis that Kilkenny local radio had already reported this as Brian Cody’s last year. No matter what he did in the league or championship, Cody was finished.

“Was that a medical report?” deadpanned Cody, when gently reminded of it.

“I better check with my GP so, if that’s the sort of talk that’s going on about me. I’d hate to think my mortality is that threatened. But no, I hadn’t heard that rumour. And I didn’t start it either.”

Typical of Cody. It’s easily forgotten that for all the good times, he’s seen some bad times too, thus never fooled by either. Kilkenny’s uneasy to start to the league – a first home defeat to Waterford in 13 years, a 13-point defeat away to Clare fortnight ago – may have unsettled some Kilkenny nerves but clearly not his.

Kilkenny’s unbeaten run against Cork at Nowlan Park, now as old as The Joshua Tree, was also considered under threat.

“For sure, after losing the first two games, the object of today’s exercise was the two points,” said Cody. “And with two more games to play, it keeps us in it. It’s very hard to get points in this league, and if we’d gone away today with nothing, then there’s have been a serious battle there. But I mean the battle is still here. It’s just comforting to have two points.”

Kilkenny supporters would never lower themselves to the derisory ‘olé, olé’ sort of climax, although they didn’t need to – their team gently pucking around the ball for the last few minutes a sign in itself of just how comfortable a victory this was.

Cork were just a point behind after the first half, then fairly wiped off the field in the second, Anthony Nash pulling off two breakneck saves from Colin Fennelly later on to spare more serious blushes. Still it ended with Kilkenny’s biggest margin of victory over Cork in the league since the 2012 final.

Indeed Cork’s second half implosion was completed on the hour mark when substitute Cormac Murphy was straight red-carded after an altercation with Walter Walsh, which briefly drew in a few additional participants.

So, while Cork managed only five points in the second half, Kilkenny scored almost at will: starting on 40 minutes, they hit five unanswered points in the space of five minutes, the last of which came from man-of-the-match Richie Hogan, and greeted with a roar of triumphant approval from the home crowd with the 6,906 attendance.

By the end, Hogan had five, Walter Walsh and the young Richie Leahy three each. TJ Reid looked more lively too with his 0-7, six frees, and while Fennelly was scoreless, his work rate and goal threat was ominous and there is plenty of room for improvement.

“Yeah, we put a few scores in the second half,” added Coy, “but it’s the work you do as well to create those scores. I’d never complain once we’re creating chances, and we’d a few goal chances there at the end as well.

“But I was optimistic the whole time. I said after the Clare game the object was to try get to the quarter-finals. And that would still be the objective. There was nothing in it at half time, only a couple of points. We did a bit better in the second half, worked very hard, and did well, yeah.”

“Look, we lost the first two games. Winning here hasn’t changed a whole lot, just because we have two points. We know the challenge that’s ahead of us.”

That continues next Saturday evening with rematch against their All-Ireland conquerors down in Thurles, and physically, Kilkenny look well primed for that challenge. Cork looked skilful and well drilled in the first half, but wilted under Kilkenny’s strength in the second, particularly up front, where Alan Cadogan and Conor Lehane struggled to win ball.

Lehane still finished with 0-10, three from play, although the loss of Daniel Kearney after 22 minutes, with a wrist injury, cost them around the middle of the field. Mark Coleman did well at half-back and another Dean Brosnan too, although for manager Kieran Kingston it was another reminder of exactly where his team is: skill and careful drilling will get them so far; physicality and experience can only come over time.

Selector Pat Hartnett was sent out to report on the mood from inside the Cork dressing room: “We played well in the first half, worked very hard, a point down at half-tiime. For the second we obviously didn’t score enough, and didn’t create enough chances.

“And it’s not about individuals, it’s about the team. We have to look at that second half, for sure. The game just went away from us. We lost our shape in the forward line. We’ve Waterford next week, and for some of our younger players that will be another important experience.”

KILKENNY: E Murphy (0-2, two frees); P Murphy, P Walsh, C O’Shea; C Fogarty, J Cleere, K Joyce; C Buckley (0-1), P Deegan; C Fennelly, R Hogan (0-5), R Leahy (0-3); W Walsh (0-3), TJ Reid (0-7, six frees), C Martin (0-1).

Subs: S Prendergast for Joyce (half-time), James Maher for Leahy (64 mins).

CORK: A Nash; K Burke, D Cahalane, C Spillane; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper (0-1), D Kearney; D Brosnan (0-1), S Harnedy (0-1), S Kingston; A Cadogan (0-2), C Lehane (0-10, four frees, three 65s), L Meade.

Subs: C Murphy for Kearney (22 mins, inj), P Horgan for Kingston (51 mins), S McDonnell for Burke (57 mins).

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).